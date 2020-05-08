RALEIGH — Until there's a way to steep the news in a pot of coffee, this may be the next best thing.
Public radio group NPR has launched a coffee subscription program, partnering with Durham's Counter Culture Coffee to supply the beans.
Over the past two and a half decades, Durham roaster Counter Culture has been at the forefront of America's obsession with craft coffee. The Bull City roaster is now served in top coffee shops across the country and has influenced a generation of caffeine addicts to demand better beans.
The NPR subscription is for Counter Culture's single origin and year-round coffees, and subscribers can choose from one to four bags of coffee, delivered anywhere from once a week to once a month. In addition to the coffee, money from the subscriptions supports NPR programming.
"We are thrilled to work with NPR on this exciting initiative," said Counter Culture founder Brett Smith in a release. "For 25 years, Counter Culture Coffee has been focused on providing exceptional coffee experiences. This partnership allows us to highlight our commitment to quality, sustainability, and education; values that closely align with NPR and their loyal listeners."
The current coronavirus pandemic has touched every routine and ritual in society. Coffee roasters are pushing coffee subscriptions and larger wholesale bags of beans as customers aim to stay in more, but still get that morning cup of coffee.
"NPR is proud to offer listeners a new way to support NPR's mission while experiencing delicious coffees from around the world," said Jane Scott, director of consumer products at NPR, in a release. "NPR listeners are curious and love to know the story behind the story. They'll be able to do this when they join the NPR Coffee Club, since it will educate and inform members about the history, culture, and creation of coffee."
For more information, or to join NPR's coffee club, visit nprcoffeeclub.org.
