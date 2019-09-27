Wells Fargo & Co. said Friday it has ended a nearly six-month search for its new chief executive by hiring the top executive of Bank of New York Mellon.
Charles Scharf, 54, will take over as chief executive and president Oct. 21. His duties as chairman and chief executive at his previous job ended Thursday, according to a Bank of N.Y. Mellon statement.
Scharf is doubling his salary at Wells Fargo, going from $1.25 million to $2.5 million. He made $4.19 million in incentive pay in fiscal 2018 and $9.38 million in total compensation.
In a significant concession for the San Francisco-based bank, Scharf will be based out of New York City, though he told analysts he plans to spend little time in that office.
"I am looking forward to be present in all of our key operations," Scharf said during an analyst call.
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, as well as 3,600 in its 32 county Triad West region and 25,100 in Charlotte.
Scharf will be Wells Fargo's third chief executive in the past three years.
He replaces Allen Parker, who served as interim chief executive after Timothy Sloan resigned after 2 1/2 years in March amid increasing pressure from investors and members of Congress to resolve the bank's multiple financial, legal and reputation woes.
In October 2016, Sloan replaced John Stumpf, who was allowed to retire as chairman and chief executive a month after the fraudulent customer account scandal erupted in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.
“I am honored and energized by the opportunity to assume leadership of this great institution, which is important to our financial system and in the midst of fundamental change," Scharf said in a statement.
"It's a fundamentally different franchise from any I've worked with. I am committed to fully engaging with all of our stakeholders including regulators, customers, elected officials, investors and communities.
On April 11, the bank said the board's search committee was prioritizing hiring an outsider. Wells Fargo chairwoman Betsy Duke told analysts Friday that the committee felt that six months was an appropriate time to conduct a CEO search.
Bank of N.Y. Mellon is the 11th largest U.S. bank at $346.1 billion in total assets — about 18% of Wells Fargo's $1.89 trillion.
Duke said in a statement that Scharf's 24 years of executive banking experience brings comfort that he "is a proven leader ... who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution and is well-positioned to lead Wells Fargo’s continued transformation."
Besides his role with Bank of N.Y. Mellon, Scharf also served as chief executive of Visa Inc.
"Charlie has demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading change, driving results, strengthening operational risk and compliance, and innovating amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape," Duke said.
"Charlie’s financial and business acumen, integrity, passion for diversity and inclusion, and commitment to strong talent management are important qualities considered by our board’s search committee.”
Parker will return to his general counsel role on Oct. 21. There was analyst speculation that he might be hired as permanent chief executive as Wells Fargo's board reviewed potential candidates.
Duke said the board's search committee "conducted a thorough process that was comprehensive in its diligence and reach. The committee focused on top industry talent, and in Charlie, we are confident that we have identified the best leader to take Wells Fargo forward.”
Regulatory shadows
The fraudulent account scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Federal Reserve’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that does not allow the bank to increase its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017. Sloan said Jan. 15 that the cap will remain in place through at least the end of 2019.
"Having Charlie in place lets us show regulators who will be guiding us in the directions we continue to take," Duke said.
The asset size difference with Bank of N.Y. Mellon may make some analysts question Wells Fargo's hire given an expectation that it would try to lure a top executive from one of the other Big Four national banks.
However, Wells Fargo was expected to pay a lower total compensation for its new chief executive given the level of scrutiny by regulators and the more than $4 billion the bank has agreed to pay to settle various regulatory disputes since the fall of 2016.
Sloan received a 4.9% increase in total compensation to $18.43 million in fiscal 2018. The bulk of the compensation came from stock awards valued at $14 million on the date they were awarded. The stock awards’ value rose in large part based on the share price recovering from a drop in late 2016 and early 2017.
Sloan’s salary was unchanged at $2.4 million. Wells Fargo said in a separate regulatory filing that Scharf will start with a $2.5 million annual salary. Bloomberg estimates his total compensation will be $23 million in 2020, not counting a reimbursement for losing Bank of N.Y. shares.
Scharf is eligible for a bonus of up to 300% of his salary with a target goal of 200%. He will also receive a $5 million bonus in March.
Other compensation details include a $15 million grant in performance based shares of Wells Fargo stock, to be awarded in February; and $25.98 million in compensation to replace compensation being forfeited for leaving Bank of N.Y. Mellon. That award will come in the form of 570,421 Wells Fargo restricted share rights.
By comparison, the 2018 total compensation for the other Big Four banks is $31.5 million for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dixon, $26.5 million for Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan and $24 million for Citigroup’s Michael Corbat.
Scandal pressures
The main advocate and congressional pressure on Sloan was that he was considered too much of a corporate insider to do a thorough job of clearing up the scandal and restoring a high level of customer and investor trust in the beleaguered bank.
Scharf's hire came after the federal regulator of Wells Fargo told a U.S. Senate Banking committee in May that it will vet the bank’s next chief executive nominee.
However, Joseph Otting, head of the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency, said the CEO review will not be made public. Otting said the information is considered “confidential supervisory information” and that “it is my prerogative” to not release the review.
The non-public disclosure stance drew a stiff rebuke from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Warren.
Warren has lambasted the bank since the fraudulent customer account scandal surfaced, calling for Wells Fargo’s board to oust former chief executives Stumpf and Sloan.
Warren said during the committee meeting that the OCC “has ducked repeatedly” its supervisory oversight when it comes to Wells Fargo, and that would continue if the chief executive reviews are not made public.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said it’s likely that Sloan stepped down as chief executive in part because “he wasn’t doing the job in a manner that was acceptable to the bank’s primary federal regulators.”
“So why not let the regulators have a hand in the selection of a candidate who does have the ability to get the job done to their satisfaction?”
Local impact?
The reality of an outsider running Wells Fargo for the first time in 12 years matters locally, as well as in Charlotte.
An outside chief executive is not likely to have ties or loyalties to existing Wells Fargo operations.
Counting Sloan, four of the previous five chief executives since the mid-1960s all worked their way through the Wells Fargo ranks.
Richard Kovacevich became Wells Fargo’s chief executive in 1998 as part of Norwest’s purchase of Wells Fargo but chose to keep the Wells Fargo name because of it being a national brand.
Kovacevich was chairman and chief executive of Norwest prior to the merger. He became Wells Fargo chairman in 2001, where he remained until being replaced by Stumpf as chief executive in 2007 and as chairman in 2010.
Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden said the Wells Fargo board “is committed to keeping the CEO and chairman roles separate upon the new CEO taking over.”
An outside chief executive is likely to “want to exercise diligence and ensure any changes implemented at this point — including any geographic relocation of areas of the bank — specifically address the issues of corporate culture and poor decision making that have taken them to this point,” Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business, said in May.
“Wells Fargo can’t afford to simply make cosmetic changes now, and a relocation of a major area of the bank in the short run could certainly be perceived that way.”
