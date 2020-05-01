A North Carolina manufacturers' trade group wants Duke Energy to temporarily waive charges that can cost factories thousands of dollars a month even if they're shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
The petition before the state Utilities Commission asks that Charlotte-based Duke and Dominion Energy North Carolina, which serves the state's northeastern corner, waive "demand charges" for industrial and commercial customers.
Duke says granting the petition would cost the company nearly $28 million over three months and warns that it could result in costs being shifted to other customers.
The commission has been asked to expedite its decision but hasn't yet ruled.
Power bills for industrial and commercial customers have two key components: A charge based on how much energy they use each month, and a demand charge that covers the utilities' fixed costs of generating and delivering energy. Residential bills, in contrast, largely reflect only energy usage.
A factory that's shut down as nonessential during the state's pandemic response might use little electricity. But it still has to pay minimum demand charges that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars a month, says the Carolina Utility Customers Association, which filed the petition in late March. Many of its members are already bleeding money during the outbreak, the group says.
CUCA asked the commission to order Duke to waive the demand charges during North Carolina's state of emergency in the pandemic, allowing industrial and commercial customers to pay only for the energy they use.
The $28 million loss Duke projects in May through July if the petition is granted would be less than 1% of its $3.7 billion profit for 2019, CUCA executive director Kevin Martin said.
"Even if it sounds like a big number, when you look at it from an overall standpoint it's a relatively small number," he said. "All those customers who have been shut down, the restaurants and movie theaters, lost more than 1% of their earnings. It's a small way we felt that Duke Energy could be a leader in helping its customer base in this difficult time and customers who are not able to use their facilities."
Duke has urged the Utilities Commission to deny the petition. Even if an industrial customer is using little electricity, it says, Duke still has to maintain the ability to deliver energy — financed through demand charges — when it's needed.
Duke says it prefers to work with individual industrial and commercial customers to reduce financial stress. It can sometimes alter minimum charges during emergencies, the company said in filings, or arrange for payments to be spread out over a longer period.
"We certainly recognize the financial toll that this crisis has taken on all customers, and we've taken steps to help, including waiving fees for late payments and suspending disconnections for all customers," said spokeswoman Meredith Archie.
"We're also helping with extended-payment plans, and that's what we're hoping we can do for industrial and commercial customers. They're asking for a blanket waiver of the demand component, but we would like to work with them to extend payment plans."
Duke says it, too, is seeing a "significant reduction" in demand for electricity, and revenue from power sales as schools and businesses close. Granting CUCA's petition for industrial and commercial customers could mean that costs are shifted to other customers, Duke said.
CUCA asks that Duke's shareholders, not other customers, absorb the loss of demand charges.
The Utilities Commission's independent Public Staff, which represents consumers, has sided with Duke in advising the commission on its decision.
"All customers likely have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it would be most inequitable to shift the costs to serve some customers to other customers," the Public Staff wrote. It instead recommended allowing industrial and customers deferred payments without late charges for up to 18 months, as the commission did in a 2014 case during the frigid polar vortex.
