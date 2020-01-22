Achievers
Deuterman Law Group attorney Christine Burnside has earned the status of board certified specialist in social security disability law.
The N.C. State Bar, through the board of legal specialization, determines which attorneys statewide become board-certified specialists. To become legal specialists, attorneys must have practiced for a minimum of five years. They also must undergo peer review by other attorneys and judges, participate in continuing legal education in the subject matter, and pass a board exam.
***
Alliance Worldwide Investigative Group has officially launched its new name and logo. The organization’s affiliate companies, Preferred Adjustment Company and Avvocato Litigation Support International, will now operate under the Alliance Risk Group brand. The company recently hired Winston-Salem native Mark Moore, based in the southeast U.S. region. Moore specializes in employment/tenant background screening services and comprehensive claims investigations in the U.S.
***
High Point University has been recognized for its commitment to promoting employee wellness and named No. 2 on Springbuk’s 2019 Healthiest Employers of the Triad list.
Each year, health analytics solution company Springbuk recognizes leaders in corporate wellness in cities across the U.S. The 2019 winners were evaluated based on six key areas of health and wellbeing, including culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming, and intervention and reporting and analytics.
***
Jennifer Griffin Scotton, director of marketing and business development for Brooks Pierce, was named co-chairwoman of the Legal Marketing Association’s Small Firm/Solo Marketer Shared Interest Group.
The association is a nonprofit dedicated to serving the needs, representing the interests of and maintaining the professional standards of individuals involved in business development, marketing, public relations and internal communications, event planning, and web and creative services in the legal profession.
***
The Future Fund, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, has announced its Class of 2020 that will pitch for more than $44,000 at the flagship Future Fund 10 LIVE event April 21 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.
The annual class is comprised of 10 select nonprofits that were chosen from among more than 50 applications received this year. The group serves a diverse array of causes across the Greensboro community from housing solutions and education to citizen engagement and leadership development.
The 10 nonprofits include: Community Housing Solutions, Community Theatre of Greensboro, Freedom House, Gant School of Music, Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center, Interactive Resource Center, Montagnard Dega Association, Operation Xcel, The Re-Entry Expert, and Youth Villages.
For information, visit futurefundgso.org.
***
Mindy Washington and Gail Hornaday, peer specialist interns, have completed Mental Health Greensboro’s LIFT program.
The program is designed for new North Carolina certified peer support specialists looking to gain experience working in the state’s behavioral health system while promoting recovery and cultivating hope.
Announcements
Fins Car Wash is open for business at 2906 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. The business held a celebratory ribbon cutting Jan. 16.
***
The Kellin Foundation, the Greensboro Police Department and dozens of other agencies gathered Jan. 15 to formally recommit being partners in the Greensboro Child Response Initiative, a program that helps children and families that are exposed to violence.
***
La Tortilleria and its sister company, Abasto Media, recently announced an alliance with a leading group of private investors.
The new partners are Ken Langone, founder and CEO of Invemed Associates and co-founder of the Home Depot; Bruce M. Langone, president of Invemed Associates; Thomas Teague, president and CEO of Salem Corporation and partner of Invemed Associates; Al Carey, executive chairman at Unifi and former CEO of PepsiCo North America; and Carlos Evans, former executive vice president and group head of the eastern division of Wells Fargo.
La Tortilleria operates out of a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility but is in the process of doubling its warehousing operations in Winston-Salem as well as opening facilities in other markets.
***
Rouse, Rouse, Rouse & Gardner and Gunn and Page are merging its accounting practices effective Feb. 1.
The name of the new practice will continue under the name of Rouse, Rouse, Rouse & Gardner.
The staff of Gunn and Page, including its partners, Ed Gunn and Kathy Page, will transition to the office of RRR&G at 439 W. Kings Highway in Eden beginning Feb. 1.
Awards
High Point University recognized the following with awards during its recent annual Community Partner Luncheon:
Town Gown Award — Courtyard Marriott.
- Kenneth Lile, general manager of the Courtyard Marriott, and his management team accepted the award for the hotel. They work closely with the university to welcome HPU families for a comfortable stay.
- Spirit to Serve — Northwood Animal Hospital. Jonathan Marquez
- Dr. Rebecca Slivka, CEO and medical director, accepted the award. The hospital provides internship opportunities to many HPU students along with care for the animals.
- Crowd Favorite Award — Giannos. Javier Amaya, general manager of Giannos, accepted the award. Giannos serves the university by catering many on-campus events that include meals for of volunteers, student organizations and athletic events.
***
Cone Health’s website — www.conehealth.com — recently received three national awards:
- eHealthCare Leadership Platinum Award for Best Internet Homepage
- Modern Healthcare’s 2019 Gold Award for Website Campaign of the Year
- MarCom Awards Gold Winner Website Redesign
These awards are related to a website redesign that centered around Cone Health’s strategic priorities and brand promise.
The website redesign was also featured in a national webinar this past summer presented by Greystone.net titled “How to Balance Strategic Vision and User Experience in Your Next Redesign.” It was also the focus of a recent article in eHealthcare Strategy and Trends, a national trade publication.
***
UNCG has earned second place in the Southern Conference Voter Participation Championship.
The competition is part of “SoCon Votes,” a new initiative launched in 2016 that supports the 80,000 students in the Southern Conference to become active and engaged citizens. SoCon Votes is the first Division I Athletic Conference Championship for democratic engagement. The program is supported by the non-partisan, nonprofit program All In Campus Democracy Challenge.
UNCG finished the competition with a student voter participation rate of 39.7% in 2018 — a 16.1% increase from 2014.
UNCG’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement is preparing for primary elections in North Carolina, including an event to kick off early voting Feb. 13. Early voting will be on campus Feb. 13-29 at the Kaplan Center for voters registered in Guilford County. Student Democracy Fellows will be hosting Voting 101 workshops and registration drives. To learn more, visit olce.uncg.edu/students/voting.
***
Randolph Community College honored W. Clark Adams as its 2020 Excellence in Teaching award winner and Joey Trogdon as the 2020 Staff Person of the Year during its Spring Convocation held Jan. 10. The college also introduced its first-ever Adjunct Faculty of the Year award winner, Betty Wainwright.
Adams is an English/communications instructor. Trogdon is the director of financial aid and veterans affairs at RCC. Wainwright has been teaching developmental English classes at RCC for more than 10 years.
***
Ayesha Boyce, assistant professor in the educational research methodology department, has been awarded the American Evaluation Association 2019 Marcia Guttentag Promising New Evaluator Award.
This award, which Boyce received at the American Evaluation Association Conference on Nov. 12-16 in Minneapolis, is presented to a promising new evaluator during the first five years after completion of his or her master’s or doctoral degree and whose work is consistent with the AEA Guiding Principles for Evaluator.
Boyce, a 2019 UNCG School of Education Distinguished Researcher Scholar awardee, was selected for her demonstrated promise in early notable and substantial accomplishments.
On the Move
- Suzanne Stafford became Mental Health Greensboro’s new director of communications last October.
- George Ivey has joined the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation as a development officer.
- Robert W. Seligson has announced that he will be phasing out of his role as executive vice president and CEO of the North Carolina Medical Society after more than 25 years of dedicated service.
- Leadership Greensboro presented the following awards at its 2020 Leadership Greensboro New Year’s reception: Tina Akers Brown
- Ray Trapp
- Jose A. Sandoval
- Adriane Singleton, Triad external relations director, Wheels4Hope, Leadership Greensboro Service Medal.
- ArtsGreensboro has announced the addition of three new and integral staff members to the arts council’s team. Darlene McClinton will serve as the new grants manager, previously served by Chip Berry. Devon Currie is taking on the new role of administrative and database coordinator. And Chaunte Rankin is also taking on a new role as the finance and office manager.
- Acts Retirement-Life Communities has promoted Teresa Moore of Eden to vice president — resident health services.
• Kathelene McCarty Smith has been appointed interim head of UNCG’s Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives following the departure of Keith Gorman in 2019. Smith is an assistant professor in University Libraries and until this appointment, served as instruction and outreach archivist.
