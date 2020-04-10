Achievers
Veronica Foster, owner of Behind the Scenes and Behind the Destination, has joined Wish Upon A Wedding’s national board of directors as a fundraising director.
In this role, Foster will be working with other event professionals in creating third party fundraisers, cultivating relationships for Wish Upon A Wedding and creating awareness about the nonprofit.
Wish Upon a Wedding grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing serious illness or life-altering health circumstances.
For information, visit www.wishuponawedding.org.
***
Jennifer Hardin, principal of Wentworth Elementary School, and Cindy Walker, principal of Level Cross Elementary School, recently completed the Distinguished Leadership Program, a yearlong leadership development program for practicing school principals designed and provided by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association and sponsored by the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development.
The program uses a non-traditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders. This cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials and coaching in between face-to-face sessions. Principals engage in a series of activities throughout the yearlong experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as “distinguished” school leaders.
This program is offered in Chapel Hill and serves principals in all eight regions of the state.
***
A professor of English and Communication Studies at Greensboro College, Sheila J. Nayar, has published a chapter in a forthcoming book on humanism.
Nayar’s chapter, “Humanism and Film,” will appear in The Oxford Handbook of Humanism.
Awards
Samantha Harlow, online learning librarian and assistant professor for University Libraries at UNCG, has been awarded the 2020 Routledge Distance Learning Librarianship Conference Sponsorship Award by the Association of College and Research Libraries.
Sponsored by Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group, Harlow will receive $1,200 to attend the American Library Association’s annual conference and a plaque to honor her accomplishments. The award acknowledges any individual ACRL member working in the field of, or contributing to the success of, distance learning librarianship or related library service in higher education.
***
The city of Greensboro’s Budget and Evaluation Department has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2019-20 budget from the Government Finance Officer’s Association.
In order to receive the budget award, Greensboro had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as:
- A policy document
- A financial plan
- An operations guide
- A communications device
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.
Announcements
The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau and Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce have partnered to strategize local promotional campaigns to support High Point businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Collectively, both organizations have compiled tools to assist local businesses and have created promotions through local and social media to create awareness and drive traffic to those who are still operating.
Some of those efforts include, creating and managing a database of homegrown and chain restaurants that are offering alternative services; and creating two Facebook groups: High Point Food Mob, highlighting restaurants offering alternative services such as takeout, curbside and delivery options, and High Point Biz Mob, a page to highlight local High Point businesses to encourage support.
There are more than 4,300 members on both pages.
An infographic breaking down the ins and outs of the two types of loans offered through the CARES Act has been created and shared with small business owners and nonprofit leaders. In addition, both entities have run ads in local media and created games on social media to encourage engagement in the local community.
Locals can also find a listing of faith-based organizations offering virtual services on the Visit High Point Facebook page or at highpoint.org.
***
Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants has created a Staff Member Relief Fund to provide help to its colleagues who are out of work.
QW Staff Member Relief Fund Gift Certificates are on sale with 100% going to QW’s furloughed staff. These gift certificates are available through April 15 and are redeemable at any of QW’s hotels and restaurants (O.Henry Hotel, Proximity Hotel, Green Valley Grill, Print Works Bistro and Lucky 32).
For information, call 336-370-0966 or visit www.qwrh.com.
