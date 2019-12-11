Achievers
R. Jimmy Brittain Jr., a personal injury attorney and shareholder with Crumley Roberts, participated in the National Beard and Moustache Championships Nov. 8-9 in Tinley Park, Ill., where he won first place in the Full Beard, Best Groomed 18 — 24” category for 2019. Hundreds of mustached and bearded men and women competed in the 51 categories of national championship of facial hair styles breaking out all full-beard and partial-beard categories and including six craft categories.
***
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recently recognized Tri-City Glass & Mirror of Eden for its 70th anniversary of being in business. The locally owned and operated company provides glass and mirror products for the residential and commercial markets throughout North Carolina, southern Virginia and portions of West Virginia.
Tri-City Glass & Mirror was originally established in the “Draper” area of Eden in 1949 by the Martin brothers. They moved the company to its current location on Stadium Drive and named it Tri-City after the three small mill towns that formed the City of Eden.
Current owner Dana Hussey and his brothers acquired the company in 1985. Hussey took full ownership of Tri-City Glass in 1991 and has been leading the company since then with a staff of about 10 full-time employees.
***
Attorney Manisha P. Patel was selected by membership for a second term as president of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys for 2020.
Patel was selected for this leadership position, by membership, at the 2019 Annual Conference of NCAWA, held Oct. 11 in Greensboro. Patel also served as president of the local chapter of NCAWA, Piedmont Triad Women Attorneys for the calendar years of 2016 and 2017.
The NCAWA is a statewide non-profit organization founded in 1978 with the mission to promote the participation of women in the legal profession and advance the rights and welfare of women under the law. The efforts of the NCAWA throughout the years have resulted in the passing of numerous laws improving the welfare of women and children in the state of North Carolina on issues including domestic violence, equitable distribution of marital property and child support enforcement.
Announcements
After 25 years in business, Weeruns welcomes a new owner. High Point native Stephanie Allred will host the 52nd semi-annual sale Feb. 13-23 at the High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall.
The sale, which originated in Deane and Stan Belk’s Emerywood home with only a handful of consignors, has grown to more than 500 consignors and an average of 80,000+ items consigned.
Along with helping families make extra cash, the sale supports local United Way of High Point agencies and plans to partner with Family Service of the Piedmont to raise awareness and support for the agency’s child abuse services, including a charity pre-sale, a Child Abuse Community Awareness Day and the continued support of local families in need through consignor donations.
For information, visit www.weeruns.com.
***
Furnitureland South has partnered with Jet It as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations to offer customers the opportunity to charter a private jet to the store at a discounted rate.
The Jet It discount is a part of the Furnitureland South VIP experience and includes one free hour of flight time as well as transportation to and from a private fixed-base operator located 15 minutes from Furnitureland South’s Jamestown location.
For information, visit https://www.furniturelandsouth.com/vip.
***
Local entrepreneur Brad Gile recently opened a CMIT Solutions at 806 Green Valley Road, Suite 200 in Greensboro. This is the seventh CMIT Solutions office in the state. Gile is the CEO and owner.
The business is a provider of information technology professional services and products to small and medium-sized businesses.
For information, call 336-542-1100 or visit www.cmitsolutions.com/greensboro.
On the Move
David Bolton has joined the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro as its director of workforce initiatives. Bolton will work with Guilford County Schools, businesses and community leaders
- to coordinate county-wide workforce initiatives toward the goal of increasing degree/certification attainment.
- High Point University welcomed the following new staff members in November: Erin Brady, planetarium and physics laboratory manager; Ed Chambers, assistant manager of procurement; Tess Collins, prevention specialist and clinical counselor; Bryanna Gutierrez-Bullard, helpdesk associate; Jonathan Mador, senior director of financial services; Greg Moore, instructional designer; Foy Morton, assistant manager in the University Mail Center; Amber Parrish, resident director; Deborah Power, administrative assistant; Nicholas Spino, coordinator of electronic communications; Leia Stallings, laboratory technician; and Fue Yang, computing support analyst.
