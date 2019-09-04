Achievers
The Center for Racial Equity in Education chose four fellows, including Jonita Taylor, principal at Murphey Traditional Academy, as part of its inaugural cohort of the 2019 North Carolina Equity Fellowship. The fellowship, made possible by the support of the Oak Foundation, is designed to give a teacher, principal, school board member and journalist a yearlong opportunity to deepen their knowledge of racial inequity in education. Each fellow will develop a capstone project that addresses an identified inequity. They will be guided through the experience by a mentor from the field of education to offer expertise and support.
The group convened for the first time on Aug. 12, where they were introduced to the public at a reception in downtown Raleigh.
***
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, and two of his students traveled to Hendaye, France, to present their research at The Ninth Meeting on Hot Subdwarfs and Related Objects.
Nathan Grinalds, a senior, and Kyle Corcoran, a member of HPU’s Class of 2019, gave a joint presentation on research they have been conducting to uncover new compact binary star systems using information from the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft. Barlow also presented science research he’s conducting using the Evryscope, the world’s first gigapixel-scale telescope.
***
Toni Jackson, assistant professor of physician assistant studies at High Point University, and Jay Peterson, associate professor of physician assistant studies at HPU, will lead the Physician Assistant Education Association forum, “Faking it — Standardized Patient Case Creation for Competency-Based Education.” The workshop will be held in October in Washington.
Jackson and Peterson will share with other physician assistant educators how HPU’s department of physician assistant studies create and implement standardized patient cases to enhance student learning. They will also teach other professionals how to evaluate student competency, and lead the group in generating standardized patient cases that assess outcomes within the core competencies of new physician assistant graduates.
***
Meghan Blackledge, assistant professor of chemistry at High Point University, and Heather Miller, associate professor of chemistry at HPU, were recently published in the journal American Chemical Society Infectious Diseases and featured in the ACS’s trade publication, Chemical and Engineering News, for their research in antibiotic resistance. C&E News is distributed to more than 400,000 American Chemical Society subscribers.
Along with four HPU undergraduate co-authors, Blackledge and Miller have found the common antihistamine loratadine, which is the active ingredient in Claritin, makes some species of antibiotic-resistant bacteria susceptible to antibiotics.
The team also showed that loratadine was capable of inhibiting and breaking up staphylococcal biofilms, sticky films of bacteria that can attach to medical devices and form chronic reservoirs of infection. Biofilms are notoriously difficult to treat and cause failure of many medical devices such as knee and hip implants, catheters and cardiac stents. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies specifically designed to treat biofilm-based infections.
Blackledge and Miller lab teams are working with clinicians to determine whether loratadine could be repurposed to provide a novel, safe and effective treatment to patients battling chronic and antibiotic resistant staphylococcal infections.
***
Alexis Wright, associate professor of physical therapy at High Point University, recently completed the American Physical Therapy Association’s Education Leadership Institute Fellowship program.
The program provides developing and aspiring program directors in physical therapist and physical therapist assistant education programs with the skills and resources they need to be innovative, influential and visionary leaders.
***
Brooks Pierce partners Beth Langley and Jennifer Van Zant were recently selected as North Carolina Lawyers Weekly “Women of Justice” for 2019. They were profiled in a special section in the Aug. 26 edition of the publication.
The “Women of Justice” awards recognize 25 women across North Carolina who have “demonstrated leadership, integrity, service, sacrifice and accomplishment in improving the quality of justice and exemplifying the highest ideals of the legal profession.”
***
Forbes Magazine recently partnered with market-research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees in the publication’s first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state. This list features a breakdown of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Locally, Truliant ranked at number 17, LabCorp ranked at number 21, Old Dominion Freight Line ranked at 27, Cone Health ranked at 47 and Davidson County Schools ranked at 57.
***
Attorney Manisha P. Patel was honored as the speaker for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s department of economics commencement, held this past May.
Patel holds a bachelor of arts in economics and a bachelor of arts in history from Virginia Tech.
Patel earned her Juris Doctor from Elon University School of Law.
***
Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5,000 fastest growing, privately held companies in 2019 in America.
Local companies named to the list and their rank included: Blackstone Fire Control, 822; Stake Center Locating, 1,942; USConnect, 2,326; Cogent Analytics, 2,805; Go-Forth Pest Control, 3,193; Worldwide Insurance Network, 3,920; Congruity HR, 3,969; and Eanes Heating and Air, 4,330.
***
Henry Isaacson, an attorney with Isaacson Sheridan in Greensboro, has been named the Best Lawyers 2020 Land Use and Zoning Lawyer of the Year in Greensboro.
***
Dr. Matt Manning has been voted a Fellow in the American Society for Radiation Oncology. Manning is the interim chief of oncology at Cone Health. The society is the world’s largest society for radiation oncology professionals.
Awarded annually since 2006, the ASTRO Fellows program recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and/or service to the field. Since its inception, the Fellow designation has been awarded to 353 of ASTRO’s more than 10,000 members worldwide.
Manning will receive his Fellow designation at an awards ceremony Sept. 17, during ASTRO’s 61st annual meeting in Chicago.
On the Move
Greensboro College’s Office of Admissions has named
- Asia Hinton
- Yasmine Glover its accounts-payable specialist.
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Robert Gray as its new commercial market executive serving business clients and leading the credit union’s new Triad Commercial Lending Office in Greensboro, set to open in the latter part of 2019. The 4,330-square-foot office is on the first floor of a three-story building at 600 Green Valley Road in Greensboro. The building is in the Friendly Shopping Center.
Announcements
U-Haul Company of North Carolina has announced that Gil’s Auto Sales partners Gildardo and Dennis Gil Castelan have signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer
The business located at 2109 W. English Road in High Point will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.
For information, call 336-802-1834.
***
Mike Lewis Attorneys has changed its name to Lewis & Keller, Attorneys at Law.
The firm concentrates its practice on personal injury, workers’ compensation and social security disability claims.
Mike Lewis is entering his 50th year of practice, while Lea Keller has been practicing law since 2006.
Awards
Lisa Pennington, chief of community and corporate well-being for Cone Health, has been awarded the Elon Medallion, Elon University’s highest honor. The award was presented to Pennington for efforts to increase the number of qualified health professionals in Alamance and surrounding counties.
Pennington served as an adjunct faculty member in Elon University’s department of physical therapy education from 1998 until January 2019. She was the lead writer for two successful Duke Endowment grants. The grants, along with funding from Alamance Regional Medical Center and Cone Health, helped start the graduate-level physical therapy education and physician assistant studies programs. These efforts helped pave the way for the launch of the School of Health Sciences in 2011.
