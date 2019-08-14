Achievers
Cone Health’s Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital have both received reaccreditation for vascular testing. This means both hospitals meet the highest standards in being able to detect diseases such as heart disorders and stroke early. Early detection often leads to more effective treatment.
Receiving this reaccreditation means the hospitals have been thoroughly reviewed to ensure they are following the correct process in vascular testing and that equipment is functioning properly.
The reaccreditation was given by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Vascular Testing in the areas of peripheral arterial testing, peripheral venous testing and extracranial cerebrovascular testing, and is valid for three years.
***
High Point University has again been named one of the nation’s top institutions for undergraduate education by The Princeton Review.
HPU is recognized in “The Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition” for its academic programming, as well as positive survey responses and feedback from students, parents and higher education leaders across the country. HPU is also included in this year’s list of Best Southeastern Colleges as part of the “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”
The Princeton Review rankings also named HPU as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Most Beautiful Campus (No. 18), Best College Dorms (No. 5) and Best Campus Food (No. 20).
***
Second Wind Dreams recently provided a grant to Carolina Pines at Greensboro allowing more than 75 staff members to experience the Virtual Dementia Tour. Also, three staff members — Amy Mathews-Trzcienski, Terri Beaver and Emily Zheblik — became program trainers.
During a tour experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with special devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The tour enables caregivers to experience the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face.
***
Family Service of the Piedmont has announced that three more of its therapists are certified in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, or TF-CBT, to help children and families deal with trauma.
The three staff members, Andrea Huckabee, Andres Mondragon and Erin Cooley Gross, join Jude Rose, an already TF-CBT licensed therapist at the agency. All four have completed a yearlong learning collaborative including extensive training and supervision with the N.C. Child Treatment Program. The therapists offer treatment to children and their caretakers to help them deal with traumatic events such as violence, neglect, sexual or physical abuse, death, or natural disaster.
Children and families are taught how their thoughts, feelings and behaviors are connected. Understanding the connections offers children new ways to cope with problems and helps caretakers support their children. The therapy also teaches strategies to children and families to help them reduce common symptoms of trauma including depression, anxiety and acting-out behavior.
Family Service provides 12 to 16 one-hour weekly sessions for children ages 3 to 18. Sessions may include individual sessions for a child, individual sessions for parents and joint sessions with parents and their child.
For information, call 336-387-6161.
***
The Greensboro Science Center’s research committee has announced the recipients of its annual Conservation & Research Grants: Michael Motsch, zookeeper; Sara Payne, exhibits and design manager; and Katie Ruffolo, educator.
Motsch, the lead red panda keeper at the GSC, will travel to Nepal in December to participate in a program that allows keepers to track red pandas with the professionals who study and monitor wild populations.
Payne’s project will focus on human and chimpanzee conflict awareness. Payne will develop educational materials, including banners and posters, for Chimpanzee Trust, a Pan-African Sanctuary Alliance member, that will be distributed throughout the region to inform locals about human-animal conflict and emphasize the importance of primates. The alliance works with primate conservation organizations across Africa.
Ruffolo will help the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission update the herpetofauna species profiles on its website. She will travel across the state to meet with species specialists, gather information for their profiles and write content that will appear on the NCWRC’s website.
Announcements
LBA Haynes Strand, a full service accounting firm with offices across North Carolina, has announced the acquisition of the Asheboro office of Cherry Bekaert.
LBA Haynes Strand Principal Chris Bunting will continue to lead the firm’s assurance department while principals Dave Recchion and Courtney Ageon from the Greensboro office will build and maintain local relationships in the Asheboro community.
On the Move
- High Point University recently welcomed 17 new staff members. Those joining the Office of Institutional Advancement included: Jeremy Bontrager, data analyst; Katie Borza, assistant director of Greek Life; Jenna Hanks, coordinator of gratitude and stewardship; Rebekah Hatherly, young alumni and student engagement coordinator; and Kathryn Mayes, young alumni engagement officer. Joining the Office of Undergraduate Admissions as university liaisons: Lyndsey Clos, Jasmyn Gillespie, Hali Siegel and Caroline Pierle. Joining the Office of Academic Services as learning excellence specialists: Leigh Barnwell, Tiffany Bryant and Kaitlyn Thruston. Also, Kaleigh Hemstock and Kaylie Scanlon joined the Office of Student Success as student success coaches. Other hires: Deena Brancel, Office of Communications, creative communications coordinator; Shaunita Faucette, Office of Human Resources, human resources business partner; and Amanda Tonkin, Office of Accessibility and Resources, accessibility support specialist.
- GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art has named Barbara Richter as executive director. Richter most recently served as president of her own consulting practice in Cleveland.
- Randy Hemann, the High Point assistant city manager, is leaving his current position to serve the Town of Mooresville as town manager. He will start his new position Sept. 16.
- Avi Koren, who recently served as a district court intern for the Honorable Judge Angela Fox, has joined Woodruff Family Law Group in Greensboro as an administrative paralegal.