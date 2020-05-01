On the Move
High Point University welcomed three new staff members in March:
- Shelia Harrell-Roye
- Terry Chavis
- Jill Hanson, licensed clinical counselor. Most recently, Harrell-Roye served as interim director of visitor engagement at Old Salem Museum and Gardens.
- Majors Gary and Beth Sturdivant will report to The Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters in Charlotte in June to continue their ministry and work as Salvation Army officers. The average appointment for a Salvation Army officer is two to five years.
- Shannon Warf Wilson has recently joined Lewis & Keller Attorneys at Law in Winston-Salem. She is the new head of its Workers’ Compensation department.
Achievers
Matthew Ritter and Sarah Vaala, assistant professors of strategic communication in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University, were recognized by the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior for a co-authored article, “Child-Oriented Marketing on Cereal Packaging: Associations with Sugar Content and Manufacturer Pledge.”
The research assesses sugar content and child-oriented promotional features on packaging among cereals manufactured by companies with varying Children’s Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative participation.
“Consumers often confuse what they consider to be a single serving and what is listed as the product’s suggested serving size, generally eating more than what is recommended for a healthy diet,” Ritter said. “Through this research, we found child-oriented features were rare on low-sugar cereals and highest on cereals with higher sugar content per ounce produced by CFBAI-participating companies.”
Findings suggest variable cereal-suggested serving sizes may contribute to consumers’ misunderstanding of sugar content, and CFBAI manufacturers continue to market cereals with high sugar to children.
***
High Point University’s Joe Blosser, associate professor of religion and philosophy and Robert G. Culp Jr. director of service learning, recently had three separate research articles published in national journals.
The Journal of Business Ethics Education published Blosser’s piece, “Faith and Ethics at Work: A Study of the Role of Religion in the Teaching and Practice of Workplace Ethics.” The research is based on a study Blosser’s students conducted around young professionals in High Point, through a partnership with the High Point Chamber of Commerce.
Secondly, Blosser was featured in Intégrité: A Journal of Faith and Learning, for his work, “Johnny Cash: An American Prophet.” The article explores how Cash’s faith shaped his music and his life, and includes original interviews with his family members.
The third article, published by the Erasmus Journal for Philosophy and Economics, is, “Relational History: Adam Smith’s Types of Human History,” which expands on how capitalism has shaped the world.
***
Sarah Ross, assistant professor in the psychology department at High Point University, was recently published in the peer-reviewed American Psychological Association’s The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention for her article, “The Suicide Prevention for College Student Gatekeepers Program: A Pilot Study.”
HPU graduate Megan Deiling co-authored the article, which highlights the campus suicide prevention program that Ross and colleagues developed based on evidence-based practice in suicide prevention. Ross and her team of student researchers implemented suicide prevention training across HPU’s campus, and to-date, have trained more than 500 students.
Because of the program’s success, Ross and colleagues have received SAMHSA funding to disseminate the program across other campuses in the United States.
Awards
The Reference and User Services Association division of the American Library Association has awarded the 2020 BRASS Excellence in Business Librarianship to Steven Cramer, business librarian, associate professor and Coleman Fellow for Entrepreneurship Education for University Libraries at UNCG.
Sponsored by Mergent by FTSE Russell, the award was established in 1989 and offers $4,000 and a citation to a librarian that has distinguished themselves in the field of business librarianship. The selection of a recipient is accomplished through a review of written nominations by the BRASS Award for Excellence in Business Librarianship committee.
***
Allie Blosser, assistant professor in the Stout School of Education at High Point University, along with her co-authors Joe Blosser, HPU’s Robert G. Culp Jr. director of service-learning, and Pam Greene, volunteer coordinator with Communities in Schools High Point, were recently awarded the Service-Learning and Experiential Education SIG Outstanding Conference Submission Award from the American Educational Research Association for research conducted in Blosser’s honors social scientific inquiry service-learning class.
Their paper, “How can I uproot the system?: Justice-oriented outcomes from community-based research in schools,” analyzed student learning. The class partnered with local Title I schools to collect data and research topics the local schools wanted to address, like school readiness, parent engagement, teacher morale and student transiency. Then, students presented their recommendations to the schools based on the data they collected and analyzed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.