Announcements
As a final step in the merger between Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, the combined organization has rebranded as AuthoraCare Collective (AuthoraCare).
AuthoraCare is now the third largest hospice organization in North Carolina and remains not-for-profit.
Achievers
Ben Lankford of Greensboro has been recognized in the 2020 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers as a Rising Star.
Lankford is an attorney with Roberts Law Group, North Carolina Criminal Defense Attorneys in Raleigh.
***
High Point University, Alamance Community College and UNCG have received the 2019 Tree Campus USA designation.
Tree Campus USA, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
***
Holiday Tours in Randleman recently purchased five new 2020 Prevost H3-45 motorcoaches, a nearly $3 million investment.
***
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point recently welcomed Charles Cain, Tony Collins and Dr. Patrick Harman as the three newest members to its board of directors. Terms began Jan. 1, 2020.
The foundation also elected its board officers for 2020, which include Leah Price, chairwoman; Dr. Sheri Lim, vice-chairman; Matt Jobe, secretary; and Dr. Elliott Williams, treasurer.
Awards
Marquis Who’s Who has selected James F. Morgan, a local attorney and business owner, as an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
***
Six employees were honored Feb. 5 as the 2019 recipients of the Tom and T. Cooper James Government Improvement Awards, which recognizes city of Greensboro employees who have devised innovative and impactful solutions that improved services or productivity.
Keenan Collier, a signals technician in the department of transportation, will receive a $2,500 prize, provided by Tom and T. Cooper James, local commercial real estate developers who sponsor the awards. A team from the Parks and Recreation Department, consisting of Jennifer Hance, Chamreece Diggs, Elizabeth Jernigan, Elyse Tishuk and Alex Zaleski will share a $2,500 prize.
Collier identified a way to improve disposal of aerosol cans by identifying a safer method to allow residual pressure and material to be released.
The Parks and Recreation team implemented the Adult Recess program to engage adults in the community through interactive and unique recreation activities while filling a gap in programs and saving the department money and resources. Adult Recess was geared towards adults ages 21-50, a group that has been underserved in regards to recreational programming. The program allows adults to unwind and engage with other adults while invoking a sense of nostalgia while playing childhood games. Adult Recess replaced the previous “Parks and Rec Fest” program, saving the City about $2,000 and had more than 600 adults in attendance. The program received national recognition in the Wall Street Journal, NPR and more.
Grants
Premier Federal Credit Union and Piedmont Business Capital were two of 44 credit unions nationwide to receive a share of the more than $132,000,000 in Community Development Financial Institution Fund’s FY2019 Financial Assistance Grants.
Premier received a $565,000 award which will be utilized towards the launch of a new branch located in Asheboro and will support the deployment of $7.2 million of new loans to residents in the county over the next three years.
Piedmont Business Capital received a $217,000 award.
On the Move
- Downtown Greenway has selected Radcliffe Bailey, an artist from Atlanta, for the Freedom Cornerstone commission which will be located in the southeast corner of the Downtown Greenway’s 4-mile loop — at the intersection of Murrow Boulevard and East Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.
- High Point University welcomed 11 new staff members in January: Ashley Burrough
- Jazmine Crumpton
- Deep Dave
- Yasmene Dergham
- Tonya Gibson
- Linda Harring
- Kelley McCrary
- Polett Rosztoczy
- Mikalyn Sprague
- Angelica Wilson
- Andrew Younger, advancement officer.
- Adrienne Craig has been named associate vice chancellor for student affairs at UNCG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.