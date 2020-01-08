Achievers
The following attorneys in the Greensboro office of Brooks Pierce have been recognized by their peers for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Business North Carolina’s “Legal Elite”: Arty Bolick, John Cross, Alex Elkan, Beth Langley, Clint Morse, Jeff Oleynik, Jim Phillips, David Sar, Adam Tarleton and Jennifer Van Zant.
Partner Kearns Davis was named to the Hall of Fame for criminal law.
***
Britt Moore, city council member at large, High Point, has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2020 Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation, and international competitiveness.
As a committee member, Moore will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.
***
Zack Matheny, the president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro, was elected in December to the International Downtown Association Board of Directors.
The association is a world leader and champion for vital and livable urban centers. It maintains a wide array of resources on best practices, successful strategies, trends and research to ensure its members are at the forefront of the industry.
Matheny was elected to a three-year term on the IDA board, where he will work with leaders from across the country and internationally. The IDA board is comprised of 46 urban professionals with representatives from various Central City Improvement Districts and Partnerships in the U.S. and globally.
Announcements
Ssalefish Comics, which operates stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, will open its third location in Concord this spring. It will be located at 10099 Weddington Road in the Shoppes at Kings Grante plaza near the Great Wolf Lodge.
For information, visit www.ssalefish.net.
***
For the 10th consecutive year, members of Premier Federal Credit Union received 5% of the interest paid in 2019 on eligible loans. More than 10,400 members received a portion of the $304,825 given back through a deposit to their savings account. Over the past 10 years, $2,599,454 has been returned to members in the form of an annual interest rebate.
***
Carter Bank & Trust will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at 1201 Battleground Ave., Suite 100 in Greensboro. The event is in recognition of the opening of its new midtown commercial banking office in Greensboro.
On the Move
HAECO Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of the HAECO Group, has announced that Todd Navin has joined the company as chief financial officer.
Awards
A teacher-turned-law student with an ethos for service received Elon University School of Law’s top honor for new graduates when she was named recipient of the school’s 2019 David Gergen Award for Leadership & Professionalism.
Anna Kathryn Barnes was honored for her contributions to the community and the law school when Elon Law held commencement Dec. 14 for the Class of 2019.
Recipients of the annual award are nominated by their peers, professors, or staff. A faculty and staff committee evaluates nominees based on law school activities that represent the twin principles of leadership and professionalism.
A former Teach for America educator in North Carolina’s Guilford County, Barnes compiled an extensive list of activities and professional achievements at Elon Law, from volunteering as a guardian ad litem to serving as an Elon Law Review editor to assisting professors as both a teaching and research assistant.
One hundred and seven Elon Law graduates received their law degrees in December. The ceremony in Alumni Gym on Elon University’s main campus featured a Commencement address by Chief Justice Cheri L. Beasley of the Supreme Court of North Carolina.
