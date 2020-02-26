Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has approved the following individuals for licensure: Andrew Richard Perryman of Archdale, Donna Moore Lemons of Gibsonville, Brandy Elizabeth Buxton, Hayden Grey Cooper and Madeleine Claire Weierbach, all of Greensboro, Delaney Leigh Ferguson and La’Nita Alivia Lee Powell, both of High Point, John Charles Rishel Jr. of Jamestown and Christina Renee Taylor Kernersville.
***
The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities has named new standing committee chairpersons, including Daniel Smith, for the upcoming year. The council has three committees geared to its Five Year State Plan, a strategic plan that contracts out initiatives and programs for the intellectual and other developmental disabilities communities across the state.
Smith, a parent of a child with a disability, is an attorney with the law firm of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard in Greensboro and will chair NCCDD’s financial asset development committee.
Smith has advised and represented clients on issues including special needs education and disabilities, bullying, and education-related provisions of the North Carolina and U.S. constitutions.
***
Lindsey Woelker, leadership and civic engagement interim director and associate director for leadership at UNCG, was elected as the national co-chairwoman elect for the Civic Learning and Democratic Engagement Knowledge Community in Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. In this peer-voted position, she will serve a one-year term as chairwoman-elect (2020-2021) and a two-year term as official chairwoman (2021-2023).
***
Abby Donnelly, founder of The Leadership and Legacy Group, received her value builder certification on Feb. 5 in Denver, Colo.
***
Brenden Hargett, clinical counselor in High Point University’s office of counseling, was selected to present at the American Counseling Association’s annual convention in San Diego in April. He will present on the topic, “The Effects of Historical Trauma in African Americans: Implications for Counselors.”
***
Lance Mabry, assistant professor of physical therapy at High Point University, recently published research on the safety of physical therapy practice, “Safety Events and Privilege Utilization Rates in Advanced Practice Physical Therapy Compared to Traditional Primary Care: An Observational Study.” The research was conducted with Jeffrey P. Notestine, physical therapist at Malcolm Grow Medical Center in Joint Base Andrews, Md.; Col. Josef H. Moore, dean of the Graduate School of the Academy of Health Sciences at Baylor University in Waco, Texas; Chris M. Bleakley, lecturer in physiotherapy in Ulster University’s School of Health Sciences in the United Kingdom; and Jeffrey B. Taylor, chair of the department of physical therapy at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tenn.
The study measured the safety of physical therapy, especially in a clinic with expanded practices such as allowing for physical therapists to order diagnostic imaging and see patients with unlimited direct access, against a benchmark primary care clinic.
***
High Point University chemistry faculty and students in the chemistry and biology departments recently published their research in Molecular Biology Reports, a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal covering research on normal and pathological molecular processes.
The research was conducted by Heather Miller and Keir Fogarty, both assistant professors of chemistry, biology major Julia P. Trautman, HPU biology graduate Sebastian K. Roszczenko, University of Rochester Ph.D. student and HPU alumna Molly J. Hulver, and Creighton School of Medicine student and HPU alumna Amanda P. Goodwin.
Titled, “Human Tat specific factor 1 binds the HIV 1 genome and selectively transports HIV 1 RNAs,” the study examines a human protein that is hijacked by HIV 1 in infected individuals. Through several years of mentored research, the group was able to demonstrate that this protein bound the HIV-1 RNA genome and has a novel role in helping traffic RNA within human cells. The experiments involved many molecular techniques including culturing and manipulating human cell lines and represented an interdisciplinary approach to basic scientific research.
Awards
Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital have achieved Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award. The distinction places them in the top 5% of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades. Healthgrades is a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This marks the fifth consecutive year (2016-2020) that these hospitals have received the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award. Less than half of the 250 hospitals (113) have earned the award for five or more years.
From 2016 through 2018, patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 26.6% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.
Announcements
Al Blalock, former president of Burlington Manufacturing Services and a former senior vice president for Galey & Lord, has launched OMNI, an executive consulting company that has experience in operational excellence and sales expertise.
***
Price Commercial Properties recently announced the launch of Price Commercial Management, at 1220 N. Main St., Suite 201-203 in High Point.
Led by real estate brokers Megan Oglesby and Tyler Walsh, the business offers commercial property management and consulting services in the greater Piedmont Triad.
Price Commercial Management can provide rent collection, lease enforcement, evictions, monthly property reporting, expense management and revenue enrichment, schedule property assessments, routine and preventative maintenance, relationships with licensed and insured contractors and aesthetic maintenance.
For information, call 336-878-7007 or email tyler@pricecommercialmgt.com.
***
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina opened its newest retail store and donation center in Archdale on Feb. 20.
Located at the former Rite Aid on 11316 N. Main St., the newest location is a replacement for Triad Goodwill’s previous Archdale store, which closed Feb. 17.
Triad Goodwill slated this preliminary open period for the new store as a soft launch with a grand opening scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 13.
