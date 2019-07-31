Achievers
Larry Reid of Asheboro was recently appointed as a new member of the Randolph Community College Board of Trustees. He was appointed to a four-year term ending June 30, 2023.
Reid is the station manager and morning show host of The NEW 94.9 FM/1260-AM WKXR radio in Asheboro.
He replaces Harold Holmes, whose term expired June 30.
In other board news, John Freeze was reappointed by the Randolph County School board and sworn in. Mac Sherrill was named chairman and Freeze was named vice chairman for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Board Member Cindy Schroder is waiting to hear from the governor’s office on her appointment status.
***
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 100 North Carolina candidates successfully completed the Uniform CPA Examination. Local candidates included: Andrew Richard Perryman of Archdale, Angell Reanna Wescott of Greensboro and Richard Rinji Silas of Oak Ridge.
***
The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation (Hall of Fame) will host its 34th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 27 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Each year, graduates of historically black colleges and universities are inducted into the Hall of Fame for significant contributions made in their respective fields. This event ensures and promotes the viability of HBCUs and highlights the accomplishments of their alumni.
Among this year’s class is Sandra Daye Hughes. Hughes will be inducted in the category of arts. Hughes graduated from N.C. A&T with a degree in English.
Announcements
Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina and Christian Adoption Services have agreed to partner together to offer comprehensive foster care and adoption services to families throughout the state.
BCH’s family foster care program, where the nonprofit works to train and license couples, is expanding throughout North Carolina. CAS, which has permanently placed hundreds of children with families, is able to facilitate the adoption process.
In North Carolina, there are 3,000 more children in foster care than in 2011.
In 2018, 16,796 children were removed from their homes by the North Carolina Departments of Social Services.
***
Downtown Greenway is seeking artists from across the country to submit a proposal for the Freedom Cornerstone, the last of the four cornerstones to be built on the Downtown Greenway.
The theme of “freedom” was inspired by the city’s role in the civil rights movement; the selected artist will be asked to explore this history in depth as they conceive of a vision for the artwork.
The submission deadline is Aug. 2.
For information, email Barbara Peck at jbpeck@mac.com or visit https://downtowngreenway.org/news.
***
The city of Greensboro and the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau have launched an initiative to better understand and improve the community’s image and competitiveness.
As part of these efforts, they are asking residents to complete a survey before Aug. 2.
To take the survey, visit https://developmentci.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5tKHnHHWE6tHyU5.
Awards
Moses Cone Hospital has received top honors from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for the way it cares for people having major heart attacks, strokes and a heart rhythm disorder linked to strokes and other heart related conditions.
The awards are
- Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award. This is for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the AHA for the treatment of people who suffer severe heart attacks.
- The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. This award is for meeting specific quality measures for quickly diagnosing and treating stroke during a set window of time. These measures include the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments that have been scientifically shown to speed recovery and reduce death and disability of stroke.
- The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-AFIB Gold Quality Achievement Award. Atrial fibrillation, or afib, is an irregular heart beat that can lead to stroke and other heart-related conditions. The award means that Moses Cone Hospital meets proven standards when it comes to treating people with the condition. These include proper use of medications, appropriate use of anticoagulants that may reduce the chance of stroke and educating patients about afib.
On the Move
DMJ & Co., a CPA and accounting firm, has announced the following promotions in its Greensboro office: Keith Jarmusch, senior manager; Alicia Williams, chief human resources officer; Caren Rodriguez, chief marketing officer; and Shirley Weigel, chief operating officer.