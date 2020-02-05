Achievers
Novant Health has been recognized as a FutureEdge 50 award winner by the International Data Group CIO Executive Council. The FutureEdge 50 awards highlight organizations using emerging technologies to transform the customer experience, enhance worker productivity and much more. The 50 companies recognized have established information technology initiatives that drive business success as well as early-stage projects pursued for high potential.
Novant Health will receive the award at the AGENDA20 Awards in March.
***
River Landing at Sandy Ridge, a continuing care retirement community in the Triad, recently had seven people complete their classroom and clinical training to become a Certified Nursing Assistant: Cherrise Hubbard, Taylor McCoy Brides, Ansonya McCain, Angie Fuentes, LaDerria Leach, Tina Carithers and Dinala Granados. The graduates of the training are now eligible to take the state certification exam. The tuition fee the students paid will go towards paying for the exam.
People who want apply to the CNA training program at River Landing, can come by in person at 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax and ask to complete an application. For information, call Morgan Cranford at 336-668-4900.
UNCG’s School of Nursing has announced the following:
- Deborah Lekan, Thomas McCoy and Marjorie Jenkins, along with UNCG computer science faculty members Somya Mohanty and Prashanti Manda, received funding for their project, “Frailty Risk Using EHR Nursing Data for ICU Transfer and Mortality.” The Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses will fund the project for $10,000 for 15 months.
- Cynthia Bacon and Thomas McCoy collaborated on the article, “Failure to rescue and 30‐day in‐hospital mortality in hospitals with and without crew‐resource‐management safety training.” It was published in Research in Nursing & Health.
- Stephanie Pickett co-authored the article, “Predictors of Body Image Perception among African American Women.” It was published in the Western Journal of Nursing Research.
- Audrey Snyder co-authored the article, “Global Rural Nursing Student Exchange: Engaging with the Chase Model and Fostering Worldview Intelligence Towards Solution-Focused Community Wellbeing.” It was published in Scope.
- Timothy Sowicz and Melissa Floyd-Pickard, chair of the UNCG department of social work, received a new faculty grant/regular faculty grant: Dimensional Analysis of Living after an Opioid Overdose Reversal. The grant will run for 18 months. Sowicz also collaborated on the article, “The Use of Closing Questions in Qualitative Research.” It was published in Nursing Research.
***
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners recently announced that 130 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination during the October 2019-December 2019 testing window. Local candidates who passed included: Heather Marie Dockrill of Elon, Donna Moore Lemons of Gibsonville, Heather Rose Fullagar of Greensboro; and Justin Parker Powell and Sage Alexandra Russoli of Kernersville.
***
Hartsoe & Associates has announced that family lawyer Bennett D. Rainey has been named by Super Lawyers as a North Carolina Rising Star for 2020.
***
The Rev. Robert Brewer, chaplain and assistant professor of religion at Greensboro College, preached at the recent Summit Youth Conference at the Crown Plaza Resort in Asheville.
Summit is an annual youth conference sponsored by the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. It draws youth groups from across the southeastern U.S.
***
UNCG’s online Master of Music degree program in music education has been named as the “Best Program in the Southeast” among the 200 programs reviewed by Intelligent.com. The UNCG on campus program was also included in the overall rankings.
***
Family law attorney Manisha P. Patel was honored as one of North Carolina’s top lawyers in 2020, earning the Legal Elite distinction as published by Business North Carolina magazine.
In addition, Patel was also named a Super Lawyers Rising Stars for 2020.
***
Dan Malotky, Lucy H. Robertson professor of religion, ethics and philosophy at Greensboro College, has published a chapter in a new book, “Paradoxical Virtue: Reinhold Niebuhr and the Virtue Tradition.” Many of its essays focus on virtue ethics — emphasizing the role of character and virtue in moral philosophy — but disagree as to whether Niebuhr’s ethics should be considered a form of, or an alternative to, virtue ethics.
Malotky’s chapter pertains to Niebuhr’s approach to myth as a key to understanding a Niebuhrian approach to virtue.
***
Arthur M. Winstead Jr., a partner at DMJ & Co., has been appointed as a member of the 2019-2020 uniform accountancy act committee. The committee’s charge is to “oversee the Uniform Accountancy Act and related Model Rules and recommend amendments to the Act.”
Announcements
Oreck Vacuums has changed its name to Carolina Vacuums & More.
The Greensboro vacuum store at 3354 W. Friendly Ave. is located in the Shops at Friendly Center between Harris Teeter and Which Wich.
For information, call 336-299-9488.
***
Blakely Financial, an independent financial planning and investment management firm founded by Robert Blakely and located in High Point, is celebrating 25 years in business in 2020.
As a nod to this milestone, the firm has begun the new year with a redesigned logo and a new website. Staff members will eat lunch together on the 25th day of each month throughout the year and also, they will compete in a chili cookoff this month. There also plans to bring a pet to work for the day at some point.
***
Four lawyers have formed a new law firm in High Point. Gallimore Levy Chrisawn Gallimore is located in Woodlake Business Center at 1838 Eastchester Drive, Suite 100. The lawyers in the firm are Kim Gallimore, Pat Levy, Nathan Chrisawn and Emily Gallimore; the non-lawyer support staff includes six paralegals.
For information, visit www.glcglaw.com.
***
Canter Power Systems and Blossman Gas have announced a partnership that they say will make it easier for customers purchasing automatic standby generators to access propane needed to power them. This alliance will allow customers in 10 southeastern states “to experience a streamlined process that includes everything they need from the generator, propane and permitting, without having to source these items separately.”
Canter Power Systems is estimating a 15–20% growth associated with their alliance with Blossman gas.
For information or to request service or free in-home assessment, visit www.canterpowersystems.com.
***
Triad Play will hold its grand opening from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Carriage House Senior Living Community, 3896 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
An early childhood development specialist will facilitate fun-filled activities for children and senior citizens.
For information, visit www.triadplay.org.
Awards
Randolph Community College President Robert S. Shackleford Jr. received the inaugural Bert Lance-Stone Lifetime Achievement Award at the Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Annual Membership Meeting, held Jan. 23 at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville.
Named for the current Mayor of Archdale, the award for service is presented to individuals who have demonstrated a lifetime of exceptional public service and volunteerism in the community in multiple capacities with different organizations. It is only awarded when a nominee’s consistent volunteerism and service have a profound impact and whose leadership and/or philanthropic endeavors have improved the quality of life of Archdale-Trinity citizens.
Jane Liebscher, president of United Way of Greater High Point, presented the award.
***
Comfort Boateng, assistant professor in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy’s department of basic pharmaceutical sciences, has received an American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy’s New Investigator Award. She is recognized for her project, “Dopamine D4 Receptor Antagonists for Treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder.”
As one of only 16 awardees, Dr. Boateng competed for the award against eligible faculty from all 143 pharmacy schools in the U.S. The New Investigator Award provides start-up funding for the independent research programs of early-career pharmacy faculty and is intended to be early extramural research funding received for a faculty member to build a foundation for future scholarly endeavors and continued extramural funding success.
This is the third consecutive year that the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has had a faculty member awarded a New Investigator Award by the AACP.
***
The Kellin Foundation honored two individuals and two organizations for their contribution to the Greensboro Child Response Initiative, a program that has helped more than 20,000 local children and families who have experienced violence and trauma.
Honorees:
- Greensboro Police Capt. S.R. Mardis was given the Lindy and Mandy Champion for Children Award.
- Greensboro Police Officer A. Boyette was named Child Response Initiative’s Officer of the Year.
- Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro was named Community Partner of the Year.
- Greensboro Police Central Division was named Police Division of the Year.
Founded in 2008, the initiative provides a coordinated community response to behavioral health needs for children, families, and often adults residing in Greensboro. It partners work to identify children and families who have experienced traumatic stress and provide support and services to help them heal.The initiative has supported children in a wide range of situations, including those dealing with family separation, domestic violence or sexual abuse, substance abuse and homelessness.
For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/greensboro-child-response-initiative.html.
On the Move
- Stacey Krim, who has worked for UNCG’s University Libraries since 2007, was recently promoted to assistant professor and curator of manuscripts at UNCG.
- Glenn Ramey, a 2019 Appalachian State University graduate and McLeansville native, was recently hired as a group sales and service specialist for the Explore Asheville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
- Asheboro City Schools has announced that Blake Brewer will be the head football coach for Asheboro High School.
- U.S. Representative Mark Walker recently announced changes to his staff: Jack Minor has been named chief of staff and will be based in both the Greensboro and Washington offices. Minor succeeds Scott Luginbill, who has been with Walker since the 2014 GOP congressional primary runoff election, serving as his political advisor and head of office. Luginbill is departing the official office to join the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
- Michael Borchers, previously an assistant director of Greensboro’s water resources department, has been selected as the department’s new director.
- Kellie Sanders has joined the High Point Conventions & Visitors Bureau as the new visitor services coordinator.
