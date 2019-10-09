Awards
The two foundations of Family Service of the Piedmont honored Alyce Hill of High Point and Anne B. Osborne of Greensboro with the Julia B. Nile For Love of Family Award at its annual meeting Monday, Oct. 7, at Sedgefield Country Club.
The award represents the highest honor given to individuals from Greensboro and High Point who make a significant impact on Family Service of the Piedmont and their community in helping to build safe and healthy families.
Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners recently approved 85 individuals for licensure as Certified Public Accountants in North Carolina. Local individuals include: Matthew Ryan Fearnow of Gibsonville, Rebekah Lynne Presson of Greensboro and Rachel Annelise Chaney of Oak Ridge.
***
Sadie Leder Elder, an associate professor of psychology, and researchers from Colorado State University, including Jennifer Harman from Colorado State University’s psychology department and Zeynep Biringen from Colorado State University’s human development and family studies department, recently published their research examining the prevalence of parental alienation in the U.S. and Canada. Their article, “Prevalence of Adults Who Are the Targets of Parental Alienating Behaviors and Their Impact,” was published in the journal, Children and Youth Services Review.
Broadly, their research examined parental alienating behaviors (described as strategies used to harm or destroy the relationship between a child and a parental figure) and parental alienation (a psychological condition in which a child allies themselves strongly with the alienating or preferred parent and rejects a relationship with the alienated parent without legitimate justification). Elder and her co-authors hoped to replicate and extend previous 2016 findings on the prevalence of parental alienation drawn from questions fielded by the HPU Survey Research Center.
Using three nationally representative online survey panels from the United States and Canada, their research revealed more than 40 million American parents (and 3 million Canadian parents) feel as if they are the targets of parental alienating behaviors. Further, research estimates that 29 million American parents (and 2 million Canadian parents) feel that the alienating behaviors of the other parent have damaged their relationship with their child or children, resulting in parental alienation. Their findings also revealed that alienated parents had high levels of depression, trauma symptoms and risk for suicide.
***
Adam Marshall, an attorney at the law firm of Black, Slaughter & Black, has been selected to serve as chairman of the Greensboro Zoning Commission. The commission hears and decides requests for amendments to the city’s zoning map.
***
Frederick C. Schneid, Herman and Louise Smith Professor of History and chair of the department of history, presented “‘They Have Seen Nothing Yet …’ Young General Bonaparte and the Conquest of Italy” on Sept. 10 as part of Rowan Museum History Club’s fall programming.
His presentation examined Napoleon’s lightning campaign to conquer Italy in 1796-1797.
***
Eastern Music Festival has appointed Melanie Tuttle as board president and D. Alan Stephens as vice president.
Tuttle is the founder of Tuttle Law and will serve a two-year term as board president.
Stephens is the owner of Moore Music Company and will also serve a two-year term as vice president.
New board members elected to a three-year term include Ronnie S. Grabon, founder of R.S. Grabon Consulting, and Neil Belenky, an independent executive coach. Dr. Timothy Lane will continue on the board as immediate past president.
The festival concluded its 58th season in July and planning is underway for its 59th season, June 27-Aug. 1, 2020, in Greensboro.
***
Junior Achievement of the Triad, a nonprofit that provides financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial education to K-12 students, has welcomed new members to its board of directors as well as new staff members.
Individuals joining the board of directors include: Beth Bell, vice president revenue cycle management, LabCorp; Brittany Carroll, owner, B. Carroll Productions; Dawn Chaney, owner, Chaney Properties; Nancy Cross, director of career and technical education, innovative school design and middle schools, Randolph County Schools; Ashley Locklear, vice president senior business development officer, PNC Bank; Chris Murray, senior vice president of member experience and operations, Truliant Federal Credit Union; Charles Perkins, assistant superintendent curriculum and instruction, Rockingham County Schools; Mark Witte, senior vice president wealth management adviser, Merrill Lynch; and Donald Wyatt, principal, Sedge Garden Elementary School.
Also, the nonprofit has welcomed the following new staff: Elizabeth Freeze, director of investor relations; Kathy McCrickard, director of outcomes and growths; Julia Warren, investor relations coordinator; Judy Harrington, impact coordinator; Michel’le Cathey, experience facilitator; and Nick Lindsay, investor facilitator.
Announcements
Effective Oct. 1, the boards of directors of Hospice of the Piedmont and Hospice of Randolph have announced that the merger of the two organizations is complete.
Led by former Hospice of the Piedmont President and CEO Trent Cockerham, the agency will operate two campuses and inpatient facilities, Hospice Home at High Point and The Randolph Hospice House.
Hospice of Randolph will operate as an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont while maintaining its position as a healthcare provider in Randolph County.
Individuals and families currently receiving services will not see a change in their care.
***
DMJ & Co., a certified public accounting and business consulting firm with headquarters in Greensboro, has announced that the Wilmington firm of Miller & Company Certified Public Accountants will become DMJ & Co.
Miller & Company will assume the DMJ name, effective Nov. 1.
Miller & Company stockholders, Sandra A. Miller and Rebecca A. Rhodes, will continue with the combined firm as managers and managing shareholder, Gregory D. Miller, will become the DMJ partner in charge of the Wilmington office. All CPA and staff positions will remain. The combined firm will employ more than 85 people, including 11 partners.
***
Total Computer Solutions will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 to celebrate the recent move of its headquarters.
The Guilford Merchants Association will facilitate the event and Greensboro City Council member, Tammi Thurm, is scheduled to offer a few remarks and to assist with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Clients and the public are invited to tour the facilities and meet the staff during an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8.
The new location is at 5601 New Garden Village Drive in Greensboro.
