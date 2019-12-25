Achievers
RLF Communications recently received high marks for its client service, business and agency management process in a peer review conducted by Worldcom Public Relations Group. The Worldcom Peer Review is the communications industry’s most comprehensive peer review process and ensures partners satisfy the Group’s measurement criteria for overall quality and professionalism. This was the fourth time the agency underwent the process since earning Worldcom partnership status in 2010.
RLF received strong marks in the three categories evaluated — strategic approach, client satisfaction and Worldcom partner performance.
***
At its December meeting, the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors elected Cliff Mann as its new chairman, filling a one-year term. In conjunction, the board appointed outgoing chairman Leah Price as past chairwoman.
Mann, who previously served as vice chairman of the bureau, is the president of the High Point Country Club. He has served on several committees of the CVB board, including an early installment on the executive committee as assistant treasurer.
Other notable elections include Jenni Lynch as vice chairwoman and Ron Barker will continue serving as treasurer. The board also appointed James McNeil to assistant treasurer.
In addition, Ken Lile, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott, was appointed by the Guilford County Commissioners to represent hotels with more than 100 rooms.
Announcements
Stephanie James and Patti Allen of the High Point interior design firm, Allen and James Designs, have recently been tapped to undertake the complete design of the High Point Center for Child Wellness set to open in 2020.
The center, to be located at 208 Boulevard St. in High Point, has been made possible through a $1 million gift from Earl and Kitty Congdon and a $500,000 gift from the Foundation for Healthy High Point.
The Allen and James design team will be responsible for space planning and interior design of all areas within the property.
The center will provide services to children and families including psychiatric assessments, medication management, therapeutic services and case management.
Awards
Supreme Maintenance Organization’s Marlene Lash has won the Building Service Contractors Association International’s Building Service Employee of the Year Award for 2019.
Lash was honored in November at the annual Building Service Contractors Association International Contracting Success Conference in Las Vegas. She received her award at the convention’s opening general session. Lash was selected from nominees across the nation as the building service contracting employee whose job performance, civic involvement and family role best exemplify qualities found in superior custodial employees.
***
The North Carolina Farm Bureau honored Spectrum News North Carolina with the Communications Award during the bureau’s 84th annual convention, held Dec. 8-10 in Greensboro.
The network was honored for its work at shedding light on farming and agriculture issues and the impacts on North Carolina’s biggest economic industry.
Also, the Alamance/Orange/Guilford Young Farmers & Ranchers Program was named the 2019 Young Farmers & Ranchers Program Award, Division 1 winner. The three-county program was judged to be the bureau’s most effective program in promoting young farmer activities and goals throughout the past year.
On the Move
- Timothy D. Parker, a High Point native, has been appointed vice president of Fortress Wood Products, a division of The Lester Group. He and his wife, Debi, a special education teacher, will be moving to the Martinsville area where The Lester Group is based.
- After more than 38 years in the marketing communications business, SFW President Peter Mitchell has announced that he is retiring from the day-to-day operations at the firm as of end of 2019. Mitchell will remain on staff as senior advisor and will retain his minority ownership interest in the business.
- N.C. A&T has named a Clemson University administrator and researcher, Eric Muth, as its new vice chancellor for research and economic development. Muth assumes leadership of a research program that is experiencing significant momentum in recent years. For each of the past three fiscal years, it has set institutional records in funding, most recently $64.37 million in fiscal year 2019.
