Achievers
Site Selection Magazine has ranked the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area No. 6 in the country for corporate facility investments among areas with a population between 200,000 and 1 million.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA, or metropolitan statistical area, is comprised of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
The area also placed sixth in the South Atlantic region among metros of all sizes, tying with Richmond and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area.
The metrics are a jump from 2018, when the Greensboro-High Point MSA placed eighth in both categories.
Patrick Rush of Triad Financial Advisors in Greensboro and Robert P. Edmonds of Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, have been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s Magazine. The annual Barron’s list recognizes the most outstanding financial advisers who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers.
Greensboro College’s Natasha Veale, professor of special education and coordinator of special-education programs, has become president of the North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children.
She assumed that role at the council’s recent annual conference.
She also represented North Carolina at the Council for Exceptional Children’s international convention in Portland, Ore., in February.
In 2021 she will be the immediate past president/representative assembly for North Carolina at the CEC national convention in Baltimore.
The Council for Exceptional Children is the largest international nonprofit professional organization dedicated to improving educational outcomes for individuals with exceptionalities, students with disabilities, and students who are gifted.
Announcements
Schnabel Engineering has acquired Deere & Ault Consultants, a water resources and civil and geotechnical engineering services firm with locations in Longmont, Colo., and Boise, Idaho.
The National Park Service and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation have announced that renovations to the interior of The Bluffs Restaurant at milepost 241 on the parkway are underway, and a new operator has been selected.
Muddy Creek Enterprises, owners of the Muddy Creek Café & Music Halls in Sparta and Winston-Salem, will operate The Bluffs Restaurant under an agreement with the foundation. The restaurant is set to reopen this summer.
The Bluffs opened in 1949 and was the first of what would be only four restaurants ever opened on the parkway. The former coffee shop closed in 2010.
Awards
Lindsey Braddock, a Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists employee who works off-site as the head athletic trainer at Page High School, received national and state recognition recently for helping save the life of Page football player Taevone Johnson.
The 101 Awards, the nation’s longest-running awards program dedicated exclusively to the National Football League, honored Braddock at its 50th annual event Feb. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.
During the awards ceremony, which is hosted by the Kansas City Chiefs, attendees heard the story of how Braddock and assistant coach Chuck Mardis used an automatic external defibrillator to save Johnson’s life when he collapsed during a football practice last fall. The 101 Awards went on to recognize the season’s top players and coaches, as selected by 101 members of the national media.
Each year, the University of Kansas Health System partners with the 101 Awards to provide recognition at the event for an outstanding high school athletic trainer who has performed an extraordinary act of service. Braddock was nominated for the 2020 honor by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and chosen from among a number of nominees across the country.
In addition to being recognized nationally at the 101 Awards, Braddock also received state recognition recently for her work to save Johnson’s life. The North Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association presented Braddock with a 2020 NCATA Lifesavers award at that organization’s spring conference in Wilmington on March 7. Previously, Braddock was recognized in December 2019 by the Guilford County Board of Education for her lifesaving efforts.
Braddock works at Page High School as part of Murphy Wainer’s outreach program, which provides certified athletic trainers to seven Guilford County high schools: Dudley, Northeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Page, Smith, Southeast Guilford and Southern Guilford. The athletic trainers work on-site at these schools to prevent and treat athlete injuries.
Keep America Beautiful, a community improvement nonprofit, presented Keep High Point Beautiful with its 2019 President’s Circle Award recognition at the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Conference, which recently took place in Memphis, Tenn.
The award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.
In qualifying for the award, Keep High Point Beautiful has met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify the High Point’s community. Keep High Point Beautiful is one of more than 600 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.
On the Move
- Darrin Edwards has joined Crumley Roberts as vice president of technology.
• Michael McMahan has been named director of sales at Latitude Aero, a global provider of turnkey aircraft seating refurbishment.
• High Point University welcomed seven new staff members in February: Ashley Hintermeyer, resident director; Litha Charles, clinical counselor; Jane Oudshoorn, department administrator; Lauren Whitley, coordinator of university events; Maria Espinosa, admissions phone counselor; Scott Koper, payroll specialist; and Kelli Williams, operations coordinator.
- Robert Broome
- Ardis Watkins has been named the executive director; she is the organization’s first female executive director in its 73-year history.
- The High Point Rockers has hired Pete Fisch as the new team president. Fisch is the second president in team history, replacing Ken Lehner who resigned in August 2019 to tend to personal matters.
• Mark Gordon has been hired as president of Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington. Gordon will also be a senior vice president with Cone Health.
