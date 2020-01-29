Achievers
The following Guilford County individuals have been selected to Black Business Ink magazine’s 40 Under 40 Most Influential African Americans in the Piedmont Triad list: Jasmine Beard, AJOY Consulting; the Rev. Greg Drumwright, The Citadel Church & Campus Ministries; Brian Graham, United Way of Greater Greensboro; Gregory Hairston, N.C. A&T; Franca Jalloh, Jalloh Upright Services; Cyril Jefferson, city of High Point; Monique Johnson, Made 2 Soar; Princess Johnson, Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet; Frankie Jones Jr., Lincoln Financial Group; Louis Judge III, Alamance Community College; Wilson Lester, Piedmont Business Capital; Tracey McCain, WFMY News 2; Nasha McCray, city of Greensboro; Derwin Montgomery, N.C. House of Representatives; Blake E. Odom, The Blake Odom Motivational Foundation; Justin Outling, Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard; Jakeana Paul, Guilford County D.A. Office; Veronica Sills, UNCG; the Rev. Oliver Thomas, Providence Baptist Church; and Natalie Wilson, Fox 8 News.
Each person was nominated by someone who was impressed by their character, competence and professional promise. Two selection committees — one in Guilford and one in Forsyth — considered dozens of candidates before making their final choices.
The nominees from both counties will be honored during an awards gala at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
The following Greensboro private wealth advisers were named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine: Patrick Rush, Triad Financial Advisors; Bob Edmonds, Ameriprise Financial Services; Steve Morton, Captrust; and JJ Marus, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
For the fourth straight year, Sandhills Center has scored highest among its peer organizations on a variety of measures, according to a recently released survey commissioned by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The annual survey included the state’s seven local management entities-managed care organizations.
Sandhills Center manages public mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and substance abuse services in several North Carolina counties including Guilford and Randolph.
Chris Yow, vice president of sales at Bossong Medical, was appointed as a new member of the Randolph Community College Board of Trustees by the Asheboro City Schools Board of Education to replace the late Curt Lorimer.
Brooks Pierce has been named to Benchmark Litigation’s short list for “North Carolina Law Firm of the Year” for 2020. The firm has won the award each year since 2016.
Other North Carolina firms named to the short list include Ellis & Winters, Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson and Smith Anderson. Nominees were chosen based upon research conducted between March and November 2019.
The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony Feb. 27 in New York.
Twenty-two attorneys in the Greensboro office of Brooks Pierce have been recognized in the 2020 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers, including four attorneys who were recognized as “Rising Stars.”
The firm’s Greensboro attorneys recognized as 2020 “Super Lawyers” are: Jimmy Adams, Arty Bolick, Bill Cary, Mark Davidson, Kearns Davis, George House, Bob King, Beth Langley, Dan McGinn, Jeff Oleynik, Jim Phillips, Reid Phillips, David Sar, Bob Saunders, Bob Singer, John Small, Jennifer Van Zant and Ed Winslow.
The Greensboro-based Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as 2020 “Rising Stars” are: Clint Morse, Joey Ponzi, Dan Smith and Elizabeth Troutman.
Nora Shoptaw, program administrator of communications for Guilford County Schools, has earned her accreditation in public relations.
The APR credential is given to experienced public relations professionals who have demonstrated the knowledge, skills and abilities required for effective strategic communications. To earn the APR, candidates must be a member of one of nine accrediting bodies and must successfully advance from a panel presentation to take and pass a final exam.
Shoptaw has been a member of the GCS district relations team since 2010.
Announcements
City Wide, a managed services company for commercial businesses, recently announced its third North Carolina location with the opening of a new office in Greensboro.
Native North Carolinians, Jamie Brooks and Sam Ross, opened the doors to City Wide of the Triad at 800 W. Smith St., Suite 201B.
For information, visit www.GoCityWide.com/Triad or email sross@gocitywide.com.
Awards
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker honored Greensboro’s Cody Byrd as the 6th District Community Hero of the Month for January 2020.
Each month, Walker awards a constituent, business or organization in his district for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.
Byrd, a N.C. A&T student, heroically saved an 8-year-old girl from being kidnapped at a local restaurant Dec. 27.
Byrd was presented with a certificate and a flag flown over the Capitol in his honor.
On the Move
- George Kattan
- Matthew Parsells have joined Triad Business Bank which is expected to officially open in early March. Kattan has been hired as a small business lender and senior portfolio manager. Parsells, a CPA, has been named a senior commercial banker.
- United Bank has appointed Thomas Bontempo, a 1984 Page High School graduate, to the role of senior vice president and director of digital strategy.
- Joseph Weider has joined Lincoln Financial Group as senior vice president of information technology infrastructure.
- John Wing has joined JER HR Group as business development specialist. Prior to joining JER HR Group, Wing was president of PEO Solutions.
