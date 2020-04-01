Achievers
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro elected new officers and three board members, serving three year terms on the agency’s community governance: Brad Resler, chairman; Wayne Young, vice chairman; and new board members, Karen Dyer, Altina Layman and Dagney Procter. Retiring from the board are Robby Dunnagan, Joe Thompson and Todd Vogesinger.
Habitat Greensboro, with the help of nearly 6,000 volunteers and 30 staff, renovates and repairs approximately 20 homes each year. Habitat Greensboro began construction on it 500th Greensboro home last fall at 1315 Phipps Ave. in Greensboro.
In a recent evaluation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, TowneBank received an overall rating of “Outstanding,” — the highest rating possible — on its Community Reinvestment Act Performance. This rating marks the fifth, and consecutive, time that TowneBank has been awarded an outstanding rating since the bank’s founding in 1999.
Announcements
CrewPay, a First Launch Capital Fund portfolio company, is offering its 1099 payment processing platform free of fees, including transaction fees through the end of June. For information, visit www.paywithcrew.com.
Awards
A project that demonstrates the versatility of Pine Hall Brick Company’s Old Towne and Rumbled Full Range pavers has been awarded the Gold Award for Paving and Landscaping in the Brick Industry Association 2019 Brick in Architecture Awards.
A major landscaping project at Harrison Urby, an apartment complex at the center of the renewal of Harrison, N.J., earned the award.
The complex is a celebration of the town of Harrison, a once-thriving industrial center that’s being reborn as a bedroom community for Manhattan.
The award honors landscape architect Mellilo + Bauer, brick manufacturer Pine Hall Brick Company, and brick distributor Church Brick Company. The project was installed by Twin Resources.
On the Move
- Equity Resources has announced the addition of Zack McElroy as a mortgage specialist at its Greensboro branch.
- Jim Westmoreland assumed the position of interim executive director of Gateway Research Park on Monday
, March 30
- . Westmoreland, who retired as city manager from the City of Greensboro in April 2018, has more than 30 years of experience in public and private sector municipal/state government and transportation.
- Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler has announced that Renee Perry is the new human resources director, effective today
, April 1
- .
