Achievers
U.S. House of Representatives member George Holding recognized Greensboro native Eddie Bridges with a speech Feb. 5 on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bridges, whose work as an advocate for hunting, fishing and conservation is nationally known, founded the nonprofit N.C. Wildlife Habitat Foundation.
To read the speech, which was entered into the Congressional Record, visit www.congress.gov/116/crec/2020/02/05/CREC-2020-02-05-pt1-PgH771-3.pdf.
***
The Business North Carolina editorial team spoke with business professionals from across the state and curated the third annual Power 100 list from recommendations and nominees it received representing various areas of influence. Local honorees included: Scott Baxter, president, CEO, Kontoor Brands; Roy Carroll II, president, CEO, The Carroll Cos.; Michimasa Fujino, president, CEO, Honda Aircraft; Jeff Harris, president, CEO, co-owner, Furnitureland South; Stan Kelly, president, CEO, Piedmont Triad Partnership; Arthur Samet, chairman, CEO, Samet; Steven Tanger, director, CEO, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers; and Nido Qubein, president, High Point University.
***
Donald Hartmann, UNCG professor of voice, is performing in two productions of Puccini’s “La Bohème” in the roles of Benoit/Alcindoro with Opera Carolina in Charlotte and with Toledo Opera in Ohio. Having sung all of the bass-baritone roles in “La Bohème” over his career of 40 years, these two productions make Nos. 19 and 20. He last sang Benoit/Alcindoro with Piedmont Opera in 2018.
***
Best Lawyers in America has recognized Womble Bond Dickinson attorney Ron Davis as one of the top attorneys in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem market. Davis has been named Greensboro/Winston-Salem Lawyer of the Year for banking and finance litigation in Best Lawyers’ 2020 edition.
This is the third year that Davis has been named a Lawyer of the Year.
***
Greensboro College’s teacher-education program has received a grade of “A” from the National Council on Teacher Quality for its preparation of elementary teacher candidates to teach children to read.
The director of Greensboro College’s Teacher Education Program is Rebecca F. Blomgren, dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education and Jefferson Pilot Professor of Education, and the assistant director is Pamela J. Bennett.
***
Richard Vanore, president of Koury Corporation, has joined the Barnabas Network’s board of directors.
***
Jack H. Whitley of Asheboro, a Modern Woodmen of America regional director, has earned membership in Modern Woodmen’s Regional Director Round Table.
The distinction recognizes outstanding leadership and is based on high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. Membership in Modern Woodmen’s Regional Director Round Table is limited to the top managers nationwide.
Announcements
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 28 for the NorthState Tech Lab at HQ Greensboro. Tech Lab, which is offered at no cost to participants, is a six-week series of programs that provide business, financial modeling, and technical and marketing skills to emerging entrepreneurs in the Piedmont Triad.
Six start-up enterprises will be selected from the pool of applicants to participate in the NorthState Tech Lab, which will be April 13-May 18. Tech Lab is open to a wide variety of entrepreneurs, but special consideration is given to those who include a social entrepreneurism component.
For information, visit hqgreensboro.com/northstate-tech-lab.
***
NextHome has announced its newest addition to the franchise, NextHome Realty Partners based in High Point. The brokerage represents the 19th office opened in North Carolina for the NextHome franchise and is owned by Tracy Turner and Doug Witcher. Adriane Witcher, Doug’s wife, works as a Realtor/broker for the office and David Turner, Tracy’s husband, is NextHome Realty Partner’s project manager.
***
Ben Collier is the founder and CEO of the new business, Independent Optical lab in Greensboro, a 100% independently-owned wholesale optical lab that produces digital eyeglass lenses and advanced anti-reflective coating treatments in house.
While the business’ website, independent.vision, is under construction, the lab does have a Facebook page.
Optometrists who wish to learn more should email ben@independent.vision.
A launch party will be held sometime in the spring.
On the Move
Rhythm Works has named
- Mike Hooks as executive director.
- Ben McCarthy, a Greensboro College graduate, has been named the first paid festival manager of Charlotte’s Joedance Film Festival.
- Seth Cohen has joined the Deuterman Law Group in a senior position. In his role as counsel, Cohen will focus on labor and employment cases. Before joining DLG, Cohen was a partner for 25 years with Smith, James, Rowlett & Cohen in Greensboro. His former firm closed after the retirement of two senior partners.
- Bennett College has named banking industry veteran James Hastings as vice president, finance and business operations and chief financial officer.
- Claris Construction has appointed Eric Maria to chief financial officer.
- Larry Halstead
- Sarah Strassell
- Maryclaire Gilbert
- Hannah Westervelt
- The St. Francis Springs Prayer Center in Stoneville has hired Steve Swayne to serve as executive director.
Awards
Allen Tate Real Estate recently announced that Jane Erwin was awarded the 2019 Masters Circle Award. She also received an award for 2019 for all four quarters VIP. Erwin was also awarded the Legends Club award for $275 million in closed production with Allen Tate Company.
Erwin is a Burlington native and a licensed Alamance County real estate broker with Allen Tate Realty. She has been practicing real estate sales in Alamance, Guilford and Orange counties since 1987.
Grants
Duane Cyrus, UNCG professor of dance, received a faculty research grant to support creative research for the development of a work, “Solo Performance at the Intersection of Race, Gender, and Age.”
The multidisciplinary solo work will be part of a larger, community-engaged creative research project, “The Resistance Project,” which investigates representation of black women, activism and resistance during the Middle Passage and into the present time — from Cyrus’ perspective as a black male living in America. He will travel to Dakar, Senegal, to research and study with acclaimed solo dance artist Germaine Acogny.
Cyrus was also recently commissioned by the Charlotte Ballet to create a piece for its annual Innovations Works series. “Colony of Desire” premiered Jan. 24 and runs through Feb. 15.
***
Robin Gee, UNCG associate professor of dance, and BJ Sullivan, UNCG associate professor of dance, have received a faculty research grant to produce, “They Sat So We Could See: A Multidisciplinary Arts Initiative,” a two-week summer arts intensive hosted by UNCG School of Dance, Greensboro Dance Film Festival, and its community partners. The initiative, designed as an experimental and exploratory arm of the annual submission-based film festival, would invite artists in the fields of dance, film making, sound design and visual arts to come to Greensboro to collaborate and create.
***
Steve Haines, UNCG professor of double bass, received a research grant to record “The Tate St. Four,” a faculty group consisting of Thomas Heflin (trumpet), Greg Hyslop (guitar), Steve Haines (double bass) and Thomas Taylor (drums). Works will be heard and seen via video online.
***
Heather Holian, UNCG associate professor of art history, has received a faculty research grant to support her new body of research, which studies the notable preservation and presentation of Walt Disney Studio artwork during the early decades of the studio’s history and the role of Disney himself in those decisions, as well as their lasting legacy for the studio, industry and subsequent artists.
***
Annie Jeng, UNCG assistant professor of piano and piano pedagogy, was awarded a New Faculty Research Grant to complete and publish her anthology of commissioned intermediate works by female composers, which introduces contemporary extended techniques to young pianists.
She also will be using the funds to film video recordings of the new works, which will be part of an online teaching resource to assist students and teachers.
