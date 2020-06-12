On the Move
Chris Costas has been appointed as president of the Costas Insurance Group.
Achievers
For the 10th consecutive year, High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction. The college guide honors institutions with an innovative, teacher-centered undergraduate education and a strong record of preparing graduates for real-world success.
The 2020-21 Colleges of Distinction list is based upon a commitment to four distinctions: Engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes.
HPU was also recognized for its education and business programs in the Stout School of Education and Earl N. Phillips School of Business.
In addition, HPU was recognized as a 2020-21 Career Development College of Distinction. This recognition is based on the three criteria: Integrated career exploration and preparation; accessible programs and training; and career-centered staff. This recognition was first established three years ago, and HPU has received it every year.
***
Forty-five diverse leaders from across the city have completed Leadership Greensboro, a nine-month leadership development program that includes the successful completion of the Center of Creative Leadership foundations of leadership curriculum, numerous independent activities, program day assignments and an action-learning project.
Those in the 2020 Class included: Faza Bah and Patrick Tewksbury, VF Corporation; Andy Barrow and Ellen Pancoast, Cone Health; Garet Beane, American Heart Association; Jasmine Beard, AJOY Consulting; Ryan Billings, Novant Health; William Brown, city of Greensboro; Derek Carte, Allegacy Federal Credit Union; Ryan Carter, Sanctuary House; Derek Caudle, Triad Goodwill; Erin Christmas, Diamondback Investment; Jason Claggett, Encompass Solutions; Manny Clark, Fox Rothschild; Janie Coley, Volvo; Tod Dalton, CPL; Misty Decker, Well Spring; Laura Elliott WithersRavenel; Sherrell Gales, A Small Miracle; Ron Glenn, Greensboro Police Department; John Hill, Hillcos/Autotrends; Jennifer Himes, Tuggle Duggins; Ryan Huggins, Morgan Stanley; Amber Kapas, Kontoor Brands; David Kaplan, Bernard Robinson & Company; Altina Layman, Fellowship Hall; Bianca Lehman, Advanced Home Care; Jon Lyon, Evonik Corporation; Karrie Manson, Guilford College; Candace Martin, Action Greensboro; Jason Mathews, Ryan Neely and Megan Omoruyi, Lincoln Financial Group; Joe Metts, Charles Aris; Mike Paduano, United HealthCare; Alex Pappas, Volvo Group; Sam Seyedin, UNCG; Justin Spradley, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Taylor Sykes, Pennybyrn; Jaclyn Szapacs, The Brady Family of Companies; Marcus Thomas, Mount Zion Baptist Church; Ray Thornton, Bell Partners; Barbara West, Greensboro Chamber; Amanda Wood, O’Neal Manufacturing Service; and Kelly York, Smith Leonard.
Grants
UNCG’s School of Nursing received a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration that provides tuition and fees funding for nurse anesthesia students in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program. The grant runs through 2023. Since 2016, HRSA has awarded $180,835 in traineeship funds to UNCG students in the DNP nurse anesthesia concentration.
