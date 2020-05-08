On the Move
- Josh Hardin, a real estate sales professional in High Point, has joined the Keller Williams Triad Market Center.
- Greensboro College’s Office of Admissions has named Nicole Merritt an admissions counselor; Merritt is responsible primarily for recruiting high school students from eastern North Carolina.
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Kristin Dailey to the role of regional director of Member Financial Centers, Eastern Region.
• Eva Hartmann was promoted to chief human resources officer at Schnabel Engineering.
Achievers
Arielle Kuperberg, a UNCG professor in sociology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, received a $360,228 grant from the National Science Foundation to study the impact of student loan debt on college graduates over time.
She will be working in collaboration with Joan Mazelis, a sociology professor at Rutgers University – Camden.
Three Cone Health hospitals have been awarded an ‘A’ in the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital earned A’s. Wesley Long Hospital earned a B.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing hospitals for providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
The Cone Health hospitals earning A grades this spring, also earned A grades last fall. The Leapfrog Group does not grade specialty hospitals such as Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital.
Eight Brooks Pierce practice areas and 18 of the firm’s attorneys, including 15 in the Greensboro office, were ranked among the best in North Carolina in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business. The listing of the leading lawyers and law firms in the country is published annually by Chambers and Partners.
Brooks Pierce’s antitrust, environment and litigation: general commercial practices received a Band 1 ranking, the highest awarded by Chambers USA. The firm’s bankruptcy/restructuring, corporate/mergers and acquisitions, health care, intellectual property and labor and employment practice areas were also recognized.
Five Brooks Pierce attorneys based in Greensboro received Chambers USA’s highest ranking in their respective practice areas: Kearns Davis, litigation: white-collar crime and government investigations; George House, environment; Dan McGinn, labor and employment; Jim Phillips, litigation: general commercial; and Jennifer Van Zant, antitrust.
Ten other attorneys were also recognized as leaders in their respective practice areas: Arty Bolick, construction; Forrest Campbell, health care; Mark Davidson, corporate/mergers and acquisitions; Bob King and Randy Tinsley, environment; Jeff Oleynik, antitrust, bankruptcy/restructuring; Reid Phillips, litigation: general commercial; David Sar, intellectual property; Bob Singer, banking and finance; and John Small, bankruptcy/restructuring.
Announcements
JG Auto Sales at 804 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the High Point community. Eduardo Garcia is the business owner.
For information, call 336-899-0235.
Go-Forth Pest Control recently acquired the three-person team from Process Pictures, a film production company based in Winston-Salem. The pest control company needed modern video content for both internal and external marketing and Process Pictures was struggling to produce on-site corporate videos during the pandemic.
The 61-year-old, family-owned pest control company relocated to a new 24,000-square-foot location on Piedmont Parkway in January of this year.
