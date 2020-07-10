Announcements
The law firm of Black, Slaughter & Black, which has four offices statewide, will now be doing business as “Law Firm Carolinas.” In addition, three attorneys have been named partners in the firm: Jennifer Ruby, who does general civil litigation, business litigation and appeals; Michael Taliercio, who manages the firm’s HOA/condo assessment collections practice and practices bankruptcy and parliamentary law; and Harmony Taylor, who practices community association (HOA/condo) law and civil litigation.
For information, visit www.lawfirmcarolinas.com.
***
Goodwill debuted its Truck Sale Summer Tour on June 26 at the Lawndale retail store in Greensboro.
The next Truck Sale event will take place July 24 at Goodwill’s newly renovated store at 3739 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
***
Schnabel Engineering, locally on Oak Branch Drive in Greensboro, has opened an office at 12301 Research Blvd., Suite 150 in Austin, Texas. The firm has an office in Dallas, Texas, as well.
On the Move
Habitat Greensboro has named Naieem Amos as ReStore’s new manager.
Achievers
Janet Ward Black, founder of Ward Black Law, was recently named “Lawyer of the Year” in the Triad for personal injury litigation — plaintiffs by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Lawyers.”
Each year one lawyer in a metropolitan region is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for that practice area. Additionally, Black was named to the list of Best Lawyers in America for the 14th consecutive year as well as the 2020 Super Lawyers list for the 15th year.
