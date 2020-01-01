Achievers
The Guilford County Hotel Association held its annual holiday luncheon and “Fastest Bed Maker in Guilford County” contest Dec. 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel of Greensboro.
Thirty-three housekeepers from member hotels competed for cash prizes. The first place prize was $200, second prize was $100, third prize was $50 and fourth place was $25.
Returning champion
- Yesenia Panuceno of the Holiday Inn Express I-40/Wendover won first place with the fastest time of 1 minute and 40 seconds.
- Sandra Tavares of the Hampton Inn & Suites Greensboro Coliseum won second place with a time of 1 minute and 7 seconds.
- Susana Cordova of the Hampton Inn & Suites Greensboro Airport won third place with a time of 1 minute and 9 seconds.
- Termaine James of the Embassy suites won fourth place with a time of 1 minute and 22 seconds.
***
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 27 individuals, including Fawna Lee Goldi-Wasson of Greensboro and Christof Rodney Charles Mohr of High Point, for CPA licensure Dec. 16.
***
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has recognized Fellowship Hall as one of the first facilities to receive the Blue Distinction Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery designation — a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program effective today.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated facilities that show a commitment to delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.
***
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker honored Michael Graves of Graham, owner and founder of Graves Care Centers, as the Sixth District Community Hero of the Month for December 2019.
Each month, Walker awards a constituent, business or organization in his district for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.
Graves is the founder of Actively Changing Together, an organization that provides support services to help inmates transition out of jail.
After recognizing that local inmates lacked books and reading material, Graves began an effort to collect books to create a library at the Alamance County jail.
One thousand books were collected in the first 30 days.
***
Top Gun — USA Sports Baseball has chosen High Point as the host city for the National Tournament of Champions. The tournament will be held July 31-Aug. 2 and games will be played at Ed Price Baseball Field, Deep River Recreation Center, Johnson Street Sports Complex and BB&T Point.
Awards
The North Carolina Public Library Directors Association has recognized three Randolph County library leaders with its top personal awards.
Library Director Ross Holt was named 2018-2019 Library Director of the Year; Frances Jones was named Library Friend of the Year; and Walker McCrary III received the Benefactor’s Award.
The three were recognized at the NCPLDA annual meeting and awards banquet Dec. 5 in Winston-Salem.
***
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce has announced Greensboro lawyer Alan Duncan as the winner of the Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award, which honors residents who have demonstrated extraordinary community service and achievement.
Mae Douglas was chosen to receive the Athena Award, presented annually to a woman who embodies professional excellence and community service and who actively assists other women in their attainment of their own professional excellence and leadership skills.
Both awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Koury Convention Center/Sheraton Four Seasons.
The North Carolina Preservation Consortium awarded the Robert James Award for Preservation Excellence to High Point Museum. This award was in recognition of its efforts to preserve the Little Red Schoolhouse.
The Little Red Schoolhouse was designed by noted High Point architect Louis Voorhees in 1930 as an annex to Ray Street School to serve an overflow of first-graders. For 30 years it served as a one-room schoolhouse for students until a fire consumed the main school building in 1961. The Little Red Schoolhouse found new life as the home for High Point’s first museum in December 1964. The building later served as a flower and garden shop, seamstress shop, training site for High Point Civil Defense, candle shop and Christian book store. It was designated a Guilford County Landmark in 1988.
