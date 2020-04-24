Achievers
Dr. Laurie Kennedy-Malone and her colleagues in UNCG’s School of Health and Human Sciences received a grant from the National Institute on Aging. Their project is entitled “Microtemporal Motivational Processes Regulating Health Behavior Adoption and Maintenance in Older Adults.”
Ratchneewan Ross, Susan Letvak and Marjorie Jenkins, all UNCG School of Nursing faculty, collaborated with Ph.D. student Monir Almotairy on an article entitled “Systemic assessment of depressive symptoms among registered nurses: A new situation-specific theory.”
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 114 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination during the January-March 2020 testing window.
Local candidates who passed include: Erik Jason Manko of Asheboro; Logan Nicole Herring of Gibsonville; Madalina Body, Richard Gray Johnson III, Bailey Elizabeth Lambert, Nicholas Ryan Warden and Lucas Stephen Younts, all of Greensboro; and Amy Joyce Coble of Randleman.
John H. Voight, a private wealth adviser with Voight, Ortiz & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, has reached a career milestone through the company’s Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance.
Less than 8% percent of Ameriprise advisers have earned this distinction. Voight was one of only 61 advisers to achieve this milestone and will be recognized at the company’s national conference.
Awards
Brooks Pierce partner Kearns Davis was recently presented with the Greensboro Bar Association’s Distinguished Service Award. The award was presented by Brooks Pierce partner Daniel Adams during the annual joint meeting of the 24th Judicial District Bar and the Greensboro Bar Association.
On the Move
First Citizens Bank announced the promotion of two veteran bankers to area leadership in the Triad. Kim Burchell is the new northern Piedmont area executive and leads the bank’s retail and business banking operations at 12 branches in Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties. John Swindell is First Citizens’ Guilford area executive. He will oversee the company’s banking efforts at 10 branches in Guilford and Randolph counties. In addition, Laura Pratt assumes a new role as Triad manager of commercial banking.
