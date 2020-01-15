Achievers
The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs has elected David Heggie to its board of directors. Heggie is executive director of the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA, a position he has held since 2008. He also currently serves as the interim president/CEO of the YMCA of Greensboro, a position to which he was nominated in June 2019 following the resignation of the association’s longtime president/CEO.
The Alliance board of directors also includes these local individuals: Walter Britt, CEO, Alamance County Community YMCA; and Lynn Lomax, CEO, YMCA of High Point.
Michael H. Godwin of Schell Bray was recently named the Best Lawyers 2020 Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year” in the Triad.
On the Move
Attorney
- Gabriel Snyder
- has joined the Greensboro law firm of Ward Black Law where he will focus his practice on representing North Carolinians who have been injured or killed at work or in accidents. He will also represent people whose property has been negatively impacted by road and highway expansion projects.
Greensboro College has named
- Krista Connelly an admissions counselor. She holds a B.A. in sociology with a minor in child and family studies from Greensboro College and an M.S.W. in social policy from New York University.
- Rockingham County Education Foundation has chosen Jenny Edwards as its next executive director. Edwards steps into the position previously held by Dawn Charaba who left RCEF to join the Reidsville Area Foundation as executive director. For the past 11 years, Edwards served as program manager with the Dan River Basin Association and for the past 18 months she also worked part-time as executive director of the Rockingham County Arts Council.
- Shannon Stokes has joined the staff of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County as patron services and events manager.
- Jordan C. Medley has joined The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County as manager of grants and support services. Medley has his own dance company, Medley of Moves, and has performed, choreographed and premiered work at High Point University, Dance Project, Wake Forest Dance Festival and musical theater productions in the region.
