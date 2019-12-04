Achievers
The Greensboro-High Point metro area was recently named the best place in the nation to start a small business by ZenBusiness.
ZenBusiness — an organization that uses technology and automation to help people start, run and grow businesses — evaluated the top 100 most populous metro areas in the United States to find the cities with the most business-friendly statistics.
The study used 10 data points that indicate a business’ likelihood of success, including costs of operation, workforce availability, taxes and the survival rate for existing businesses.
***
Scott MacLeod, director of vocal studies and associate professor of voice, was selected to provide vocals for the J. Mark Scearce composition of “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” commissioned by Carolina Ballet. The short piece was paired with a world premiere of “Frankenstein”, also by Scearce, for 11 performances choreographed by Carolina Ballet’s artistic director Zalman Raffael. Held at the Fletcher Opera Theater in Raleigh, the ballet delivered a Halloween performance.
***
Nahed Eltantawy, associate dean and associate professor in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, recently served as a Fulbright Specialist at Izmir University of Economics in Izmir, Turkey.
The Fulbright Specialist Program sends U.S. faculty and professionals to serve as expert consultants on curriculum, faculty development, institutional planning and related subjects at academic institutions abroad for two to six weeks.
Eltantawy provided daily lectures in various graduate and undergraduate classes relating to her research on media representation and social media activism. She also held workshops on multimedia storytelling, digital stories and podcasts, and met with the media and communication faculty to discuss ideas for curriculum development.
***
High Point University has been recognized in Security Magazine’s list of top campus security programs. Ranked 16th in the nation, HPU has been recognized among the top 500 security programs for seven consecutive years.
HPU’s security team is ranked among the top 500 security programs reviewed across 20 different sectors, including education. The rankings are determined by public records, data supplied by participating enterprises and peer reviews. This year, HPU is one of three North Carolina universities to make the list; Duke University ranked third and Wake Forest University ranked 13th.
On the Move
Dr. Matthew Manning has been named chief of oncology at Cone Health. He has served as interim oncology chief since October 2018.
Announcements
Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community has announced it is building a new set of residences on its main campus.
Wildflower Square — a complex of 24 “hybrid” apartments — is slated to open in early 2022.
TFF Architects & Planners of Greensboro is the designer. A contractor is still to be determined.
For information, call 336-545-5400.
***
Bovone, an Italian manufacturer of machinery and technologies for the second processing of flat glass and natural and synthetic stones, has selected Reidsville for its new North American headquarters.
The company plans to be operational in early 2020 and will serve the North American markets from the new Reidsville facility, which is its first in the United States.
Awards
Wyndham Championship Tournament Director Mark Brazil was named the American Junior Golf Association’s Digger Smith Award recipient at a dinner in his honor at PGA National Resort & Spa on Nov. 22.
In addition to the award presented, an ACE Grant endowment in his name was presented by friends and supporters.
The award is given to a supporter devoted to the AJGA mission and purpose of developing young men and women through competitive junior golf.
The ACE Grant began as a response to be more inclusive in golf — to provide talented junior golfers with the financial means to compete nationally without barriers of travel, entry fees and membership.
Brazil, employed with the Greensboro-area PGA Tour event for more than 18 years, is one of 45 former AJGA employees to graduate to a role in professional golf administration.
In 2019, Brazil and Harold Varner announced an event with the AJGA for 2020 to address one of the strategic areas of golf — growing diversity. In addition to creating high-level tournament golf with a PGA Tour player’s support, proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor ACE Grants for North Carolina junior golfers who aspire to earn a college golf scholarship.
***
Joy Greene, assistant dean for experiential education in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, was recently awarded the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International’s Dr. Warren E. Weaver Service Award.
CPFI is a worldwide ministry of individuals working in all areas of pharmaceutical service.
The Dr. Warren E. Weaver Award was established in 1990 to identify the person who most exemplifies the Lord’s example in service to others through CPFI. The award is given when the awards committee or the board determines that there is an outstanding individual that deserves recognition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.