The Herb Falk Society honors those members of the Greensboro Bar Association who contribute at least 75 hours of pro bono service annually.
The 11 GBA members inducted for 2019 were recognized at the virtual annual meeting April 16. Those inducted included: T. Keith Black, 84.4 hours; Kearns Davis, 100.5 hours; Richard W. Gabriel, 80.1 hours; Eloise McCain Hassell, 119.6 hours; D. Beth Langley, 102.9 hours; Manisha P. Patel, 651.5 hours; Karen McKeithen Schaede, 75 hours; Jim Slaughter, 99 hours; D. Clark Smith, 235 hours; Theodora A. Vaporis, 100.1 hours; and Jonathan Wall, 110 hours.
The society was established in 2011 to honor the life and work of the late Herbert S. Falk Jr., a former GBA president who was committed to pro bono service.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 71 individuals for CPA licensure April 20. Local individuals included: Yijing Teng Wyant of Archdale; Carlton Edward Bunn and Jason Bernard Michael Hopkins of Greensboro; Ryan Wade Brown of Kernersville; and Jason Arthur Rothenburger of Oak Ridge.
Timothy Sowicz, an assistant professor in UNCG’s School of Nursing, is part of a team that will receive funding for a study, “The Experiences of Pain Management Nurses in the COVID-19 Pandemic.” The study is being funded by the Barbara and Richard Csomay Center for Gerontological Excellence at the University of Iowa College of Nursing in the amount of $3,120. The study pays special attention to pain management nursing of older adults and ethnic and racial minorities.
Wanda Edwards, Guilford County Schools’ director of communications, has been named to the board of the North Carolina School Public Relations Association, the state’s largest school public relations association. Edwards will assume her new role June 1.
Nicole Stockburger, the final judge for the 2020 Randall Jarrell Poetry Competition and author of “Nowhere Beulah”, selected two poems by local writers for honorable mentions: “Navigation” by Michael Boccardo of High Point and “Canoe Song” by Mark Caskie of Greensboro.
Dannye Romine Powell of Charlotte won the competition for her poem, “Argument.” Powell will receive $200 and publication in storySouth.
The competition accepts one-poem submissions and honors poet and critic Randall Jarrell, who taught at what is now UNCG for nearly 18 years.
The competition is administered by Terry L. Kennedy, director of the MFA in creative writing program at UNCG.
storySouth is an online literary journal dedicated to showcasing the best poetry (and fiction and creative nonfiction) that writers from the “new south” have to offer. It is facilitated by the graduate program in creative writing at UNCG.
Bennett College has appointed two veteran educational administrators to its board of trustees: James Anderson and Mark Milliron.
Anderson served as chancellor of Fayetteville State University from June 2008 to June 2019.
Milliron is co-founder, chief learning officer and executive director of the Next-Generation Leadership Academy at Civitas Learning, a social-purpose corporation dedicated to helping students learn well and finish strong on educational journeys. He also serves as a faculty in residence in the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin.
The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has been named as one of Becker’s Healthcare’s 100 Great Hospitals in America. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, hospitals honored on the 2020 version of this list “have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction.”
Becker’s considers multiple rankings and awards when evaluating hospitals for this list, including U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 rankings, CareChex, Healthgrades, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades and IBM Watson Health top hospitals. Becker’s describes the selected hospitals as industry leaders and innovators who have “advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties” and are trendsetters in health care.
Moses Cone Hospital is the only hospital in the Piedmont on the list. The full article, including Becker’s evaluation of Moses Cone Hospital, is at beckershospitalreview.com.
Elon Law’s Small Business and Entrepreneurship Clinic is expanding this spring to assist regional startups, nonprofits and entrepreneurs in locating resources and navigating legal questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With funding from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund — established by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, the city of Greensboro and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro — the clinic has hired Greensboro corporate attorney Daniel J. Lawall to supervise its COVID-19 Small Business Response Initiative.
Lawall will serve through August as the clinic’s practitioner-in-residence. His presence allows an expanded number of students to help clients identify resources and answer questions related to small business issues and recently passed federal legislation addressing the pandemic.
The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund considers applications from local nonprofits that provide services to coronavirus-impacted children, families, seniors, homeless and small businesses. The clinic anticipates serving up to 75 additional clients because of the grant.
In addition to direct legal services, Lawall and students in the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Clinic will create educational materials to be disseminated to small business owners and to community partners who also assist small business owners.
Email businessclinic@elon.edu to schedule a consultation and to learn more about eligibility requirements; include “COVID-19” in the subject line of the email.
Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce is launching an initiative “to lift spirits, promote togetherness and share stories of kindness and hope throughout the recovery of COVID-19 and beyond.”
The campaign is titled Community First. Community Always. It will celebrate those who are helping wherever they can, however they can.
For information, visit www.bhpchamber.org/communityfirst.
Bethany Medical has opened a new location offering primary care, urgent care, pain management and dermatology services. It is at 975 N.C. 66 in Kernersville.
For information, visit www.bethanymedicalcenter.com.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Reentry Program’s plans for the opening of the Reentry Support Center are underway for June. The new center, which will serve as the headquarters, is at 505 E. Green Drive, Room 132 in High Point. The Greensboro satellite office will continue at the N.C.-Works office at 2301 W. Meadowview Road until August.
Each year approximately 20,000 men and women are released from local jails, state prison and/or federal prison and return home to Guilford County. The Guilford County Reentry Program is an organized process that includes partnerships between individuals, services and advocates for the justice served community (i.e. those who have been incarcerated in jails, prisons and/or those who have been on community supervision).
For information, email guilfordcountyreentry@gmail.com.
Downtown Greensboro, with support from the Guilford Merchants Association and the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, has initiated the DGI Retail Revitalization Grant Program, to award small business grants to retailers in downtown Greensboro impacted by COVID-19. Grants of up to $1,500 will be awarded for new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related business expenses.
Any storefront retail business that sells a good or service located in the downtown Greensboro Business Investment District and has been in business prior to Jan. 1, 2020, is eligible to apply.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/RRGprogram.
Leadership North Carolina has postponed the application period for Class XXVIII (2020-2021) to June 15-July 1.
For information, visit https://leadershipnc.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of America recognized Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont as a 2019 Quality Award winner. The award recognizes the top tier of outstanding, all-around performing Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. As a Quality Award winner, the agency is invited to apply for the Agency of the Year and Board of the Year awards.
The guidelines for being a Quality Award winner agency include:
- Served a minimum of 100 children and raised $200,000 in revenue.
- Achieved a community-based 12-month retention rate that was five percentage points higher than the national average for the network.
- Achieved a site-based 12-month retention rate that was five percentage points higher than the national average for the network.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker has named
- Kevin Knoth as his communications director; Knoth will be based in the Washington office.
- The Greensboro College Board of Trustees promoted one faculty member and granted tenure or continuing-contract status to several others at the board’s recent spring meeting: Brittany M. Søndberg
- Natasha Veale
- William Perry Morgan-Hall
- Josephine Hall, associate professor of theatre, granted continuing-contract status.
- Two new assistant professors will join the Elon Law faculty this summer as legal writing professors: Caroleen M. Dineen
- Amanda Schemkes.
