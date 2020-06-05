Achievers
Heidi Cadmus, a school library media specialist at High Point Central High School, was named the winner of Guilford County Schools’ Library Media Specialist of the Year competition.
Finalists were: Tricia Goodman, Sternberger Elementary School; SuAnn Klawitter, Jones Elementary School; Jennifer Long, Irving Park Elementary School; Christina Mayhand, Fairview Elementary School; Tonya Monroe-Leach, Western Guilford High School; and Courtney Thompson, Wiley Elementary School.
High Point University’s department of physical therapy was recently reviewed by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education and granted accreditation for five years. This is the maximum accreditation the program is eligible to receive.
Maggie Murphy, first-year writing, visual art and humanities librarian and assistant professor for University Libraries at UNCG, has been named as one of Library Journal’s 2020 Movers & Shakers — Educators.
With this recognition, Murphy joins a distinguished group of librarians that are creating strategies to make libraries more inclusive, while implementing approaches to literacy, learning and teaching. Movers & Shakers is sponsored by Baker & Taylor and SAGE.
In 2019, Murphy launched the “Uplifting Memes” project in an effort for students in all disciplines to think about art and visual media as sources of information along with textual information sources. Participants learned about copyright and public domain, visual rhetoric, and analogy pedagogy.
The following Guilford County residents have graduated from Leadership North Carolina: Ryan Homer, vice president, branch office manager, Fidelity Investments; Thomas O’Connor, CEO, Medicare N.C. and S.C., UnitedHealthcare; and Alicia Williams, chief human resources officer, DMJ & Co.
A formal graduation is scheduled for September. Over the course of six two-and-a-half-day sessions, the members of LNC Class XXVII learned about issues critical to the state through discussions with top officials and professionals, field trips and experiential learning activities. LNC’s sessions focused on five key areas: Economic development, education, environment, government and health and human services.
Cone Health has been awarded the Champion Level in the North Carolina antimicrobial stewardship recognition program.
The program, from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is called STAR (Stewardship of Antimicrobial Resources). Cone Health is the only health network in this area to achieve Champion Level.
Antibiotic stewardship is an effort by medical professionals to avoid overusing various medications that target germs in the body. If they are used needlessly or are not properly matched, the microbes that aren’t killed only grow stronger. This can lead to super germs. These are bacteria that can’t be killed by most antibiotics. Using medicine properly prevents this from happening.
To achieve the Champion Level STAR designation, Cone Health formed a stewardship team, set policies and guidelines to support appropriate antibiotic use, put systems in place to monitor antibiotic use and resistance, and regularly provides information to hospital staff on improving antibiotic use.
Announcements
The city of Greensboro is accepting applications for its public education program, City Academy, through July 15. This program, in its 17th year, is designed to develop civic leadership and build a stronger city through well-informed and municipally-engaged residents. The program is free for participants.
To apply for the fall 2020 session, call 336-373-2723 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/legislative/community-relations.
The Sanctuary House now owns Hillcrest House, a residential facility providing housing to nine residents. All rooms are currently full.
Awards
Greensboro College has named Will Ritter, director of the J.A. Jones Library, its Moore Professor for 2020-2021.
Ritter joined the college in 2013.
The Moore Professor award is presented annually at commencement to a member of the college’s full-time faculty for the subsequent academic year.
It recognizes an outstanding accomplishment or set of accomplishments, such as the publication of a scholarly work, the creation or performance of an artistic work, meritorious service to the college, or recognition by a professional organization.
Greensboro College awarded its William Henry and Martha Grant Likins Award to Elaine Kitchell as the college’s outstanding graduating adult student during its recent virtual commencement.
Kitchell, of Greensboro, has served as the college’s director of conferences and events since 2012. She graduates with a B.A. in sociology.
The honoree is selected by the faculty.
Greensboro College has awarded the Nannie Lee Smith Exemplary Service Medal to Paul L. Leslie, who will retire this summer as professor of sociology and chief academic officer emeritus.
The medal recognizes outstanding service to the college during an extended period of time, typically 20 or more years.
Candidates are nominated by faculty, staff, alumni or trustees; reviewed by the honorary degrees committee of the board of trustees; and approved by the full board.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters Nationwide Leadership Council has identified Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont as a winner of a Big Brothers Big Sisters 2019 Gold Standard Award. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont is in its 41st year of serving area youth through mentorship matches.
The Gold Standard Award recognizes the agencies that have increased their revenue and grown the number of matches, year over year. In the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont has served 643 children and grown its local services by 9%.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, a United Way partner, was also recognized as a 2019 Quality Award Winner by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The Quality Award recognizes the top tier of outstanding, all-around performance of Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. As a Quality Award winner, the agency is invited to apply for both the Agency of the Year and Board of the Year awards.
Out of nearly 250 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont is one of only 10 agencies that will be recognized as Gold Standard Award Winners at the 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters Virtual National Conference in June.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker honored Jason Tew, a coach at Cornerstone Charter Academy, as the 6th District Community Hero for May 2020.
Each month, Walker awards a constituent, business or organization in the district for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.
Tew has coached softball and volleyball at both middle and high school levels for more than 20 years.
Also, Tew recently won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s annual Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make a Difference” Award.
Military
In ceremonies held May 7-8 by the University of North Georgia, graduating cadets, including Christian Weaver of Greensboro, were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. Eight of those individual ceremonies took place virtually. The in-person ceremonies were spaced out and the number of visitors was limited to adhere to social distancing practices due to COVID-19.
Weaver earned a bachelor of arts and a commission in the Army, quartermaster. Weaver’s parents are Mark and Corrie Weaver.
On the Move
After 30 years, Open Door Ministries has a new executive director —
- Ryan Ross.
• Brian Irsch has joined Schnabel Engineering as a dams and levee engineering business unit associate. Irsch will be based in Schnabel’s Greensboro office.
Greensboro College has awarded emeritus status to
- Richard A. Mayes, who will retire this summer after 35 years with the college. In addition to being Jefferson Pilot Professor of Biology, Mayes also has served as dean of the faculty. He will retire as Jefferson Pilot Professor of Biology emeritus.
