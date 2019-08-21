Achievers
Abby Donnelly, founder of The Leadership & Legacy Group, was selected to contribute to a new book, “1 Habit: 100 Habits From The World’s Happiest Achievers.”
Donnelly’s contribution was titled, “Craft a powerful and compelling vision and regularly imagine yourself achieving it.”
***
Chris Elliott, Rockingham County’s safety and risk manager, will serve on the executive board of the North Carolina Public Risk Management Association. He was voted to serve by peers representing North Carolina counties and municipalities for a two-year term beginning in September.
The NCPRIMA membership includes town/city/county governments, public utilities, local school districts, community colleges, housing authority and various risk control and risk financing sponsors. As a chapter of the Public Risk Management Association, the group strives to help members develop internal policies to lower losses and maximize public funds and other resources through educational and networking opportunities.
***
The 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognized 55 Brooks Pierce attorneys as law industry leaders, including 37 from the Greensboro office. Nine attorneys in the firm’s Greensboro office were also recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas.
The nine attorneys recognized and their respective practice areas are: Marc Bishop, closely held companies and family businesses law; Libby Brewington, corporate law; Mark Davidson, mergers and acquisitions law; Kearns Davis, criminal defense — white-collar; David Sar, trade secrets law; Bob Saunders, nonprofit/charities law; Bob Singer, financial services regulation law; John Small, bet-the-company litigation and litigation — bankruptcy; and Jennifer Van Zant, litigation — securities.
The 37 Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2020 are: Jimmy Adams, Marc Bishop, Arty Bolick, Libby Brewington, Forrest Campbell, Bill Cary, John Cross, Mark Davidson, Kearns Davis, Alex Elkan, George House, Patrick R. Johnson, Bob King, Beth Langley, Dan McGinn, Bill McNairy, Clint Morse, D.J. O’Brien, Jeff Oleynik, Jim Phillips, Reid Phillips, Clint Pinyan, Bo Rodenbough, David Sar, Bob Saunders, Bob Singer, John Small, Mack Sperling, Adam Tarleton, Randy Tinsley, Randy Underwood, Jennifer Van Zant, Melissa Weaver, Howard Williams, Jill Wilson, Ed Winslow and Kyle Woosley.
***
The 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognized two partners with Hagan Barrett of Greensboro: Charles T. Hagan III and Robert D. Douglas III.
***
The 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognized two Black, Slaughter & Black attorneys: Keith Black and Jim Slaughter.
Black, Slaughter & Black is again the only firm in the state with a listing of Community Association Law (HOA and condo associations).
Announcements
Well-Spring Solutions plans to align its adult day center to serve the needs of older adults with a diagnosis of dementia.
The Memory Care Center, located at 2701 Henry St., marks an evolution of what was formerly known as The Adult Center for Enrichment and, later, Day Advantage, an adult day care program.
The center assists people with moderate to advanced stages of Alzheimer’s or related dementia.
***
Education leaders in Raleigh recently celebrated the launch of TeachNC, a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, BEST NC and TEACH.org. TeachNC is a statewide teacher recruitment initiative that works to support teacher candidates in their quest to become a teacher in North Carolina and a key component to the initiative is the accompanying website, TeachNC.org.
Visitors to TeachNC.org can discover what a career in teaching offers, read about what they need to do to become a teacher, receive one-on-one coaching, and research school district profiles and salary information.
They can also review content about licensure and financial aid (including $1,000 TeachNC scholarships), educator preparation programs, application checklists and more.
***
Spectrum News Triad will launch its first podcast, Tying it Together, hosted by veteran Political Anchor Tim Boyum today, Aug. 21. In his new weekly podcast, Boyum will be joined by political influencers from around the state to share their personal stories, passions and deep insights on the issues that impact their communities.
The first episode will feature an in-depth conversation with Gov. Roy Cooper.
Tying it Together with Tim Boyum will be available every Wednesday for download on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, Pocketcasts, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Overcast, RSS and on the Spectrum News Triad website.
Awards
The Greensboro Police Department was recognized as a N.C. Smart Fleet Champion, as part of the recent 2019 Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference & Expo held at the Durham Convention Center in Durham. The awards recognize transportation emission reduction efforts in North Carolina.
Thanks to a grant, the department purchased two electric motorcycles in 2014 to use in the downtown corridor. This year, as part of a similar grant, the department secured two additional electric motorcycles. The Zero DSR model electric motorcycles are used to patrol downtown and provide a quicker compliment to traditional bike patrols. The e-motorcycles can also be utilized during large crowd events such as festivals and parades.
The N.C. Smart Fleet awards are given by the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center.
On the Move
- CBRE|Triad has hired Ken Hoffman as a real estate manager on the property management team.
• Greensboro College has named MaKayla Humphreys as an administrative assistant in its Office of Admissions. Humphreys graduated with honors from the college in May with a B.A. in art and a minor in education. Also, the college has appointed Nasir H. Assar as associate professor of business administration and Molly Riddle as an assistant professor of elementary education. The college has appointed Faye Simon to the mathematics faculty as an assistant professor. Simon also will serve as coordinator of the college’s mathematics support program. That program is being made possible by a five-year, $1.93 million federal Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support the college’s degree-completion program.
• High Point University rising junior Alexa Maldonado has turned her summer internship into a part-time position as a marketing coordinator for Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream in Chapel Hill. The business offered Maldonado a remote, part-time position when she returns to HPU for the academic year.
- Mickey Truck Bodies has hired two honored military veterans. Melanie Weber is the company’s new director of human resources and Kevin Turpin is the new plant manager for Mickey’s Berwick, Pa., manufacturing plant.
- The Well-Spring Group has hired April Mayberry as director of health services/nursing home administrator at The Village at Brookwood, a Cone Health-owned life plan community in Burlington, which Well-Spring manages. Mayberry succeeds Michael Garland, whom Well-Spring last month named executive director following the death of Michael D. Walsh.
- UNCG professor Jeremy Bray has been named as a new recipient of the school’s Jefferson-Pilot Excellence Professorship due to his research excellence and leadership within his discipline. Bray has been a faculty member at UNCG since 2013, when he joined the Bryan School of Business and Economics as professor and head of the department of economics.
- Two Guilford County schools will get new principals: Marcy Roan will become principal at Southern Guilford Middle School and Jessica Bohn returns to Gibsonville Elementary School where she served as principal from 2011-16.
- The High Point Conventions & Visitors Bureau has hired Casey Hawkins, a recent graduate of Appalachian State University, as creative content specialist.