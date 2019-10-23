Achievers
Machine Specialties will hold customer and employee celebrations Nov. 7-8 to celebrate 50 years in business.
The business was launched in 1969 by Carlos Black, an immigrant from Argentina who came to America in 1967 with $50 in his pocket.
Longtime employee Rob Simmons took over the business in 2005. Machine Specialties currently has 233 employees which include 61 youth apprentices.
***
High Point University has appointed four new members to its Board of Visitors: Linda O’Briant, community advocate, philanthropist and fashion-industry professional; C. Tom Carpenter Jr., owner of Cardinal of Georgia; Joey Hill, vice president and owner of Quality Packaging Corporation; and Felix Franklin Miller III, vice president of sales and marketing for Thayer Coggin.
***
Green Ford Automotive Dealership, owned by Dean Green, recently celebrated 50 years of serving the Piedmont Triad at its store location on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Employees and staff were treated to a luncheon. Ford Motor Company and local officials were on hand to help celebrate as well.
In addition to Green Ford, Green owns and operates Green Lincoln Automotive Dealership and The Greensboro Auto Auction, both also located on Wendover Avenue.
***
High Point University’s event management program has been named the best bachelor’s degree in the industry. For the fourth year in a row, the event management degree in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication won the Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Award for Best Event Management Bachelor’s Degree.
Professors and event management majors who are a part of HPU’s student-run event club, Planning on Point, accepted the award during the International Festivals and Events Association conference in Williamsburg, Va. The conference recognizes some of the world’s top festivals, events and educational programs annually.
***
Randolph Community College recently renamed one of its Asheboro Campus buildings in honor of Ken Kinley, who retired Sept. 30 after 40 years of service — the longest tenure of any employee there. The building, which houses the college’s human services and massage therapy programs, will now be known as the Kinley Center.
Kinley started working in the maintenance department in 1979 and was the college’s recipient of the Staff of the Year award in 2005. He finished his tenure at RCC as the assistant director of facilities.
***
Brooks Pierce has been named a “Highly Recommended” law firm for general litigation and “Recommended” for labor and employment litigation in North Carolina in the 2020 edition of Benchmark Litigation.
In addition to the firmwide rankings, 14 Brooks Pierce attorneys were named as a “Local Litigation Star,” a “Labor & Employment Star” or a “Future Star,” including 10 in the Greensboro office.
Jennifer Van Zant was also recognized as one of the nation’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation” for the sixth consecutive year.
The Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as “Local Litigation Stars” were: Jimmy Adams, Kearns Davis, Bob King, Dan McGinn, Jim Phillips, Reid Phillips and Van Zant.
The Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as “Labor & Employment Stars” were: Beth Langley, McGinn and D.J. O’Brien.
In addition, Alex Elkan was recognized as a “Future Star.”
***
Kontoor Brands President and CEO Scott Baxter will serve as the 2020 and 2021 Wyndham Championship honorary chairman. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is Aug. 4-9, 2020.
As the honorary chairman, Baxter will promote the Wyndham Championship and enhance corporate partnerships while also serving as an ambassador for the PGA TOUR event, which provides economic and charitable benefits for the Piedmont Triad. In the past decade, as the Wyndham Championship has continued to evolve, the honorary chairman has led the charge to promote regionalism through the PGA TOUR event.
Announcements
U.S. Auto Sales will hold a grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. A ribbon cutting will be at noon.
The business is at 709 Carnegie Place in Greensboro.
Local officials are expected to attend. There will be free food, music, breast cancer awareness activities, the opportunity to donate to a local charity and more.
For information, call 336-517-0300.
***
RSVP Communications will hold a ribbon cutting event at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30. The business, located at 8765 W. Market St. in Greensboro, is celebrating its expanded space of 109,000 square feet.
Judy Miller is the company’s founder and owner.
For information, call 336-544-4020.
Awards
A series of hands-on cooking classes sponsored by the Randolph County Public Library and Randolph County Cooperative Extension has won a statewide award.
The classes — five in the fall of 2016 and four in the fall of 2017 — received the Community Partnership Award from the North Carolina Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
Incorporating concepts from the Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less program, the classes covered such topics as canning, crock pot meals, stir-fry, soup, holiday appetizers, freezer meals, grilling, yeast bread making and cooking with herbs. The library’s Head of Reference Meghan Carter organized the series with Family and Consumer Services agent Jeannie Leonard, who taught them.
Sponsored by the library’s Margaret C. Taylor Culinary Arts Collection, the classes were offered at no cost to attendees.
On the Move
High Point University welcomed 16 new faculty members to the David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences:
- Amanda Allen
- Elizabeth Bennett
- Lauren Brooks
- Ashley Dref
- Ken Elston
- Michael Flatt
- Brett Geiger
- Jessica Higgins
- Dandrielle Lewis
- Laura Nagy
- Carmen Obregón Salama
- Timothy O’Keefe
- Jacob Perry
- Vandy Scoates
- Matthew Slifko
- Andrew Tzavaras, instructor of history.
- Cone Health has appointed chief medical officers at Annie Penn Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. These physicians will divide their time between caring for patients and administrative duties: Dr. Alvin Powell
- Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher
- Dr. James Wyatt will be the chief medical officer of Moses Cone Hospital.
