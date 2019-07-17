Achievers
Kristi Engelbrecht, a sociology and music teacher from Triad Math and Science Academy, has been selected as a National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Scholar and will be one of 16 educators from across the nation to attend the summer seminar “Punishment, Politics and Culture” at Amherst College in Massachusetts.
NEH Summer Scholars are selected from a national applicant pool to attend one of 32 summer seminars and institutes supported by the NEH. She will receive a stipend of $3,300 to cover travel, study and living expenses.
***
The Burlington Fire Department graduated its 105th Recruit Academy Class on Friday, July 12, during an afternoon ceremony at the Lake Mackintosh Marina Clubhouse in Burlington.
The recruits began their training with the department April 22 and for the past several weeks have completed rigorous training in topics such as fire ground operations, ladder evolutions, hose lays, auto extrication, rescue systems, firefighting, truck company operations, hazardous materials response operations and ventilation practices.
All of the Burlington graduates are certified emergency medical technicians.
***
Greensboro and Winston-Salem were included in Clever Real Estate’s Top 20 Cities for Millennial Home Buyers list.
Greensboro ranked 12th; Winston-Salem ranked 13th.
Clever Real Estate, a free online service, looked at the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. and ranked them against four key metrics: Job opportunity, home affordability, livability and housing market forecast.
The Durham-Chapel Hill area made the list as well, ranking at 20th place.
***
Special Olympics North Carolina has received recognition as a Healthy Community — a distinction from Special Olympics that denotes a year-round focus on advancing the health of people with intellectual disabilities.
For the past seven years, the Special Olympics Healthy Communities Initiative has been committed to improving health and wellness for people with intellectual disabilities around the world.
Since 2012, Tom Golisano and the Golisano Foundation have contributed $37 million to Special Olympics global health programming. The goal is to increase access to health, fitness and wellness programs for people with intellectual disabilities, regardless of where they live.
So far, 33 locations have received the Healthy Communities distinction out of the 64 countries and 28 states in the United States implementing the initiative.
Awards
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker presented the Bronze Star to Vincent Corsini of Burlington, a World War II veteran.
Corsini served in the U.S. Army as an ammunition carrier; he arrived at Omaha Beach on D-Day.
He also returned to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Corsini celebrated his 95th birthday during the award presentation, held July 6 at the Terrace Restaurant in Burlington.
***
Gerald Holmes, associate professor and diversity coordinator at UNCG’s University Libraries, has received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Information and Library Science.
The award recognizes Holmes’s work at UNCG, UNC-Chapel Hill and professional library organizations. Through his work, Holmes has made the library profession more welcoming and opened it to individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.
At UNCG, Holmes has spearheaded multiple diversity efforts, including the faculty senate committee on equity, diversity and inclusion, the chancellor’s equity, diversity and inclusive excellence committee, the university libraries’ diversity committee and the university libraries’ diversity residency program. Holmes’ has also worked to mentor other employees and community members by working with stakeholders to build networks of diversity education.
Military
U.S. Air Force Airman Destiny N. Burkes has completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
Burkes, the daughter of Nicole and Edward Burkes of Greensboro, is a 2017 Ragsdale High School graduate.
On the Move
- Steve LaSota has joined Brooks Pierce’s Greensboro office, where he will focus his practice on corporate law, with an emphasis on banking and real estate.
- The Greensboro Police Department recently promoted 23 officers. Promoted to captain: Gregory M. Gardner, Milford J. Harris II, Stephanie R. Mardis and Chad E. Williams. Promoted to lieutenant: Frances R. Banks, Steven K. Flowers, Kenneth B. Johnson and Alexander J. Ricketts. Promoted to sergeant: Angela M. Anderson, Michael L. Holbrook, William A. Jones, John M. Ludemann, Michael C. Ritter, Edward L. Shafer Jr., Joshua D. Sturm and Floyd T. Wright. Promoted to corporal: Daniel J. Benotti, Andrew B. Crisco, Mary A. Flynt, Gerald D. Jones, Jason A. Lowe, Monique C. Starling and Jessica C. Sturm.
- Schnabel Engineering has announced that Brian K. Banks, principal, has been appointed to lead the firm’s transportation business.