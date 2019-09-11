Achievers
Forbes Magazine recently partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees in the publication’s first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state. This list features a breakdown of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Locally, Novant Health ranked at number 6, Truliant ranked at number 17, LabCorp ranked at number 21, Old Dominion Freight Line ranked at 27, Cone Health ranked at 47 and Davidson County Schools ranked at 57.
The Rockingham County Tennis Association is the first community tennis association profiled by USTA N.C. in its new monthly social media campaign, “Celebrating the people who help grow tennis in North Carolina.”
Three attorneys at Ward Black Law in Greensboro — Nancy R. Meyers, Afi Johnson-Parris and Janet Ward Black — have been recognized in the 2020 edition of “Best Lawyers in America” published by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, Black was selected as the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” for personal injury litigation in the Triad.
Mills Automotive Group, owned by N.C. A&T graduate Damian Mills, is ranked No. 4 on the Black Enterprise Top BE100 Auto Dealer list and was named the 2019 Auto Dealer of the Year by the magazine.
Mills, formerly with Crown Automotive in Greensboro, started Mills Automotive Group in Smithfield in 2004.
To date, he has acquired 14 car dealerships based in four states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and West Virginia. In 2019, the company posted revenue of $474 million and is the fifth largest black-owned auto dealership in the United States.
High Point University has named leadership speaker and best-selling author Mark Sanborn, president of leadership development idea lab Sanborn & Associates, as leadership expert in residence.
In addition to authoring eight books and more than two dozen audio and video training programs, Sanborn has shared his expertise with audiences on an international scale through more than 2,600 presentations, covering every state in the United States and 14 countries. His programs are also taught by Crestcom International in 90 countries.
The North Carolina State Board of CPA Examiners has announced that Jennifer K. Van Zant, a partner with Brooks Pierce, has been appointed to the board.
Gov. Roy Cooper made the appointment in late July and Van Zant swore the Oath of Office at the board’s Aug. 19 meeting. Her term expires June 30, 2022.
Wall Babcock attorney J. Dennis Bailey was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” for personal injury litigation — defendants in the Triad.
Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.”
Bailey was also listed in the 2020 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America.
Natasha Veale, professor of special education and coordinator of the special-education program at Greensboro College, has become a John Maxwell certified coach, speaker and trainer.
Veale plans to utilize this certification to provide professional development and training in leadership to teachers across the state.
Alan Gillespie, a graduate of N.C. A&T, is the first African American engineer to be appointed as a national discipline lead within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Gillespie graduated from the biological engineering department in 2007.
Prior to this appointment, Gillespie served as the state conservation engineer for Rhode Island.
Announcements
Brain Balance, a drug-free program designed to improve focus, behaviors, social skills, anxiety and academic performance in children, has recently opened and will host a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at 2513 Eastchester Drive, Suite 121 in High Point.
Later in the day, Dr. Rebecca Jackson will speak about focus and attention at 6:30 p.m. at the High Point Chamber of Commerce, 1634 N. Main St. in High Point.
For information, contact Tammy Simmons at 336-897-6020 or tsimmons@brainbalancecenters.com.
Awards
Three special awards were given to High Point University faculty members at the convocation Aug. 18:
The Extraordinary Leadership Award was presented to
- Daniel Erb, a professor of physical therapy and dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences.
- The Innovation and Creativity Teaching Award was given to Cara Kozma, associate professor of English.
- The Spirit of High Point University Award was presented to Joy Greene, assistant dean and professor in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy.
