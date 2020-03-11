On the Move
- John Merrill has resigned as executive director of Gateway Research Park, effective March 27.
- Tara Martin has joined the Rockingham County Economic Development as a marketing manager.
Achievers
Tim Martin, adjunct instructor of astronomy at High Point University, made an appearance in the recent PBS NOVA documentary, “Polar Extremes,” which follows a number of expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic with paleoclimatologists and helps to explain how we know the history of the Earth’s climate.
Around the 1:01:30 timestamp, the documentary highlights the Lake El’gygytgyn Drilling Project, one of several International Polar Year projects Martin worked on. This international collaboration through the NSF-funded Polar TREC program took place north of the Arctic Circle in Chukotka, in remote northeast Russia, where the team drilled and extracted a sediment core from beneath the frozen lake. Martin contributed a number of video clips to the documentary and is pictured in a purple sweatshirt at the 1:05:15 timestamp.
***
Dandrielle Lewis, professor and chair of the department of mathematical sciences at High Point University, has been appointed as an associate editor for FOCUS, Mathematical Association of America’s newsmagazine.
MAA is the world’s largest community of mathematicians, students and enthusiasts, established to further the understanding of the world through mathematics because mathematics drives society and shapes our lives.
***
Kimberly Reich, associate professor of exercise science at High Point University, has been elected to the executive board for the Southeast Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine.
ACSM is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. The organization’s more than 50,000 international, national and regional members and certified professionals are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to provide educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine.
In this role, Reich will be responsible for coordinating university outreach activities and grants and contributing to planning and implementing the annual SEACSM conference.
***
Elon University ranked No. 25 among medium-sized schools on the Peace Corps’ 2020 list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities, with 16 Elon alumni currently volunteering in countries around the world. This is the third year in a row that Elon has ranked among the top 25 volunteer-producing schools.
Since the agency’s founding in 1961, more than 140 alumni from Elon have served abroad as Peace Corps volunteers.
***
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission has renewed Three Rivers Land Trust’s land trust accreditation.
Three Rivers Land Trust provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction.
***
Greensboro College’s director of counseling services, Emily Holmes, made a presentation on anxiety at a national conference of college counselors.
Holmes presented “Worried to Death: The Anxiety Epidemic and What to Do About It” at the American College Counseling Association conference in Washington.
In her presentation, Holmes noted that today’s college students are more likely to suffer from anxiety than their peers of decades past — and that they have real reasons for doing so.
She discussed anxiety’s prevalence, consequences, physiology and cultural contributors and suggested strategies to her peers for changing campus culture, in addition to individual counseling sessions, to help address the issue of anxiety among students.
***
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro has elected new officers and three board members, serving three-year terms on the agency’s community governance: Brad Resler, chairman; Wayne Young, vice chairman; and new board members, Karen Dyer, Altina Layman and Dagney Procter. Retiring from the board are Robby Dunnagan, Joe Thompson and Todd Vogesinger.
***
Professional land surveyor Jerry W. Nave of Julian was named vice president of the North Carolina Society of Surveyors at the 56th annual Conference and Trade Show, held Feb. 6-8 at the Hilton Charlotte University Place.
Nave is an assistant professor of geomatics at N.C. A&T.
***
N.C. A&T, Piedmont College and UNCG are among a cohort of academic institutions nationwide being recognized by The Center for First-generation Student Success for their commitment to supporting first-generation students.
By federal definition, a first-generation student is a student whose parent or guardian did not graduate from a four-year institution.
Announcements
National OnDemand will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at 245 W. Davis St. in Burlington. Dinner and entertainment will follow.
For information about the business, which provides telecommunications services, call 877-263-1052 or visit NationalOnDemand.com.
***
Fidelity Bank has announced the opening of its newest branch in Asheboro. This full-service branch is located at 106 E. Taft Ave. and it opened for business March 2.
Tammie Walker is the branch manager.
***
EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, is celebrating a major milestone as the company opens its new administrative office building and EGGER Design Center, located in the I-85 Corporate Center in Lexington.
The company hosted its first customer visits last month and will continue to welcome current and prospective buyers to the showroom, which features the manufacturer’s products and designs.
Progress is also being made on the manufacturing plant, EGGER’s first in the U.S., with construction of the project nearing completion. The $700 million facility is scheduled to begin operations later this year and bring an estimated 400 jobs to the area over the next six years.
Awards
Adam L. Winkel, assistant professor of Spanish at High Point University, has been awarded the 2019 Harold G. Jones Award for Best Essay, for his work published in Symposium: A Quarterly Journal in Modern Literatures, “The Tyrannies of the In-Between: Liminality in Antonio Buero Vallejo’s Historia de una escalera.”
***
Bennett College was recognized with two awards and its institutional advancement staff was invited to make two presentations during the 2020 CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education) District III annual conference in Orlando.
During the organization’s awards celebration Feb. 11, Bennett received a Bronze Award in the Fundraising Video category for “#StandWithBennett Thank You Video.” Among the CASE Platinum Awards, which recognize the best-of-the-best programs and practices in educational advancement, Bennett received an honorable mention for the “#StandWithBennett Campaign.”
Vice president of institutional advancement LaDaniel Gatling, assisted by Yolande Johnson and Aziz Peregrino-Brimah, presented “#StandWithBennett: A Campaign to Save Bennett College,” and Peregrino-Brimah, assisted by Gatling, presented “#StandWithBennett: Using Social Media to Create a Movement.”
