On the Move
The board of directors of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, a nonprofit board comprised of community volunteers, have chosen Megan Ward, editor of the High Point Enterprise, as the executive director of the new children’s museum.
Achievers
A High Point University faculty member from the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, two staff members from the Office of Student Life and two students conducted research that was published in the Journal of American College Health. The study, titled “Impact of a multidisciplinary educational training program (OverdosED) on knowledge and perceptions of depressant substance use on a college campus,” was conducted to assess the efficacy of a multidisciplinary educational training program, OverdosED, which was designed to increase college students’ knowledge of and confidence in their ability to appropriately recognize and respond to suspected overdose on depressant substances.
The research was conducted by Shaina Musco, assistant professor in the department of clinical sciences in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy; Brenden Hargett, clinical counselor in HPU’s Office of Student Life; Tara Shollenberger, assistant vice president for student conduct in HPU’s Office of Student Life Office; Jackson Kicklighter, fourth-year pharmacy student in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy; and Christina Carilli, sophomore psychology major and undergraduate research assistant at HPU.
Results noted early and ongoing education about substance use, along with coping skills training, could prove helpful and deter more problematic patterns of substance use. The more students are informed and confident in their ability to intervene, the more their concern for issues associated with drug use should increase causing them to be a resource for those in need.
***
Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth adviser with Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, in Greensboro, was recently named to the 2019 Chairman’s Advisory Council for the eighth time. Edmonds will be recognized at the company’s 2020 Chairman’s Advisory Council Conference in Rome, Italy.
Edmonds qualified for the council based on distinguished performance. He joins other top-ranked advisors to discuss current issues and business opportunities with Ameriprise Financial Chairman and CEO Jim Cracchiolo and other Ameriprise Financial leaders.
***
Todd Hall, the president and CEO of Truliant Federal Credit Union, has been selected to join the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He will serve a three-year term.
***
Twenty-seven recruits graduated from the 107th Greensboro Police Academy on Feb. 27 and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department. The ceremony, held at the Carolina Theatre, included a presentation of awards, diplomas and badges, as well as the oath of office.
The graduating class consisted of seven female officers, 15 officers from various minority backgrounds and officers from many different geographic regions.
Lawndale Baptist Church donated Bibles to the officers to swear the oath of office and to keep for personal use.
Announcements
DMJ & Co., a North Carolina CPA and accounting firm, has joined Geneva Group International, a worldwide alliance of well-established and experienced accounting, consulting and law firms, as an independent member. DMJ will be the only accounting firm in the GGI network in North Carolina with its headquarters in Greensboro with additional offices in Durham, Sanford and Wilmington.
Awards
The Think Babies N.C. Alliance recognized Randolph Partnership for Children with an Outstanding Baby Advocate Award “for its outstanding leadership and advocacy to advance better opportunities and outcomes for young children in Randolph County and North Carolina by promoting public awareness, engaging community members and advocating with policymakers on issues affecting babies and their families.”
The award was presented at the 2020 Outstanding Baby Advocate Awards on Feb. 24 at the Think Babies Think Tank and Celebration at the McKimmon Conference Center in Raleigh. The awards recognized eight policymakers, statewide organizations and community champions for their efforts to increase public awareness or promote programs and policies to make a difference for North Carolina’s youngest children and their families.
***
Freddy Johnson, a 1977 Greensboro College graduate and the longtime boys’ basketball coach at Greensboro Day School, has won the 2020 Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball.
The award is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Grants
TechTriad, a web development firm for businesses and nonprofits in Guilford County, has announced that the 16th annual Extreme Nonprofit Makeover selected Gate City Legal Services as the 2020 Makeover recipient.
The project is supported by a grant from the foundations that supports the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium. Now in the program’s 16th year, the makeover provides a nonprofit that serves people in Guilford County with a complete technology makeover — all for free to the nonprofit.
Gate City Legal Services was founded on the idea that every person deserves the right to an attorney.
