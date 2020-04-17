On the Move
Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Benjamin J. Whisler, a former NASA engineer, to the newly created role of treasurer.
Achievers
Elon Law ranked number seven in preLaw Magazine’s latest “Best Schools for Practical Training” feature with a grade of A+, in part because, as the magazine notes, “every Elon Law student must complete a full-time residency-in-practice with a law firm, judge, government organization, nonprofit or clinic as part of their studies.”
preLaw uses information collected by the American Bar Association to formulate its annual rankings: ratio of clinic seats to student body, number of clinics, externship ratios, simulation ratios, moot court ratios and consideration of pro bono requirements.
Announcements
Alamance Community College is using College Central Network as its primary form of mass communication with employers.
Employers are encouraged to register at www.alamancecc.edu/services-for-students-site/career-services/employer-services. There employers may post jobs, search resumes and communicate with Career Services staff about upcoming opportunities and events.
For information, contact Brian Finch at brian.finch@alamancecc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.