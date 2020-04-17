On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Benjamin J. Whisler, a former NASA engineer, to the newly created role of treasurer.

Achievers

Elon Law ranked number seven in preLaw Magazine’s latest “Best Schools for Practical Training” feature with a grade of A+, in part because, as the magazine notes, “every Elon Law student must complete a full-time residency-in-practice with a law firm, judge, government organization, nonprofit or clinic as part of their studies.”

preLaw uses information collected by the American Bar Association to formulate its annual rankings: ratio of clinic seats to student body, number of clinics, externship ratios, simulation ratios, moot court ratios and consideration of pro bono requirements.

Announcements

Alamance Community College is using College Central Network as its primary form of mass communication with employers.

Employers are encouraged to register at www.alamancecc.edu/services-for-students-site/career-services/employer-services. There employers may post jobs, search resumes and communicate with Career Services staff about upcoming opportunities and events.

For information, contact Brian Finch at brian.finch@alamancecc.edu.

Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments