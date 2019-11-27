Achievers
Greensboro College Professor Sheila Nayar has published a book on storytelling without a written language.
“Before Literature: The Nature of Narrative Without the Written Word” examines storytelling that, whether for historical, technological or socioeconomic reasons, takes place without alphabetic literacy.
***
Jonathan D. Csuka, director and family law specialist at Woodruff Family Law Group in Greensboro, has been honored by Elon University School of Law with the 2019 Leadership in the Law award during an awards dinner on Oct. 25. This event, hosted by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, celebrated top lawyer leaders across the state and recognized these individuals for their outstanding contributions to the legal profession and society.
***
Susan Rizzi, co-founder of Greensboro-based Green Valley Wealth Management, presented “Best Practices for Business Success” during the October Financial Planning Association annual conference in Minneapolis. This was a follow up to her 2018 Chicago presentation, “Lessons on Being Limitless at Every Career Stage.”
***
The North Carolina chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials has announced the nomination of Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, as the NC APCO representative to the North Carolina 911 Board.
Once her appointment is confirmed by the General Assembly, Neal’s term will end in December 2021.
As the director of Guilford Metro 911, Neal oversees one of the largest consolidated centers in the state. GM 911 combines the former Guilford County and City of Greensboro 911 centers and was officially consolidated in 2006.
***
Longtime Wyndham Championship volunteer Paul Brown, 84, was honored at the PGA TOUR’s tournament meetings on Nov. 20 as the 2019 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. With the award, the PGA TOUR will donate $5,000 to Brown’s charity of choice, The First Tee of the Triad, a non-profit organization teaching youth valuable life skills and essential character traits through the game of golf.
Brown has volunteered at the championship for more than 20 years, most recently serving as a gallery control marshal and hole captain at Sedgefield Country Club’s 16th hole.
The 2020 Wyndham Championship, won this year by J.T. Poston, will be held Aug. 4-9 at Sedgefield Country Club.
On the Move
DMJ & Co. has announced the promotion of the following accounting firm professionals in the firm’s Greensboro office: Jess Bankhead and Derrick Greene, promoted to senior accountants; and Mason Barringer, Bill Jones and David Mize, promoted to managers.
Sharrard, McGee & Co. recently announced the addition of several new members to its team of accountants and advisors: Beth McGuire, senior accountant; Kadeidra Peterson, staff accountant; and Joanie Michael, administrative assistant.
Nasir Assar, associate professor of business administration at Greensboro College, has been elected chair of the department of business administration and economics in the School of Business.
