Lowe’s Cos. Inc. said Thursday it will build a new $153 million technology center in Charlotte that would have 1,612 employees.
The center is aimed at accelerating the company’s technology transformation. Lowe’s announced in December that it would add up to 2,000 employees in its technology unit.
Many of the remaining jobs will be created at existing Lowe’s locations, including its Mooresville headquarters.
The Charlotte technology center will be in South End section of the city in a 23-story building. The goal is breaking ground on the center in August and opening by late 2021. The Charlotte Plaza will serve as the interim home for the Lowe’s tech center.
Lowe’s expects to fill the first 400 positions in the next year and plans to begin hiring for these positions immediately. Applicants can go to http://jobs.lowes.com/technology to learn about available positions and apply online. The average annual wage for the new positions will be more than $117,000.
The company has been made eligible for up to $54.1 million in performance-based incentives from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program, along with up to a $2 million performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund that requires matching local incentives.Lowe's selects Charlotte for $153 million tech center
