Lowe’s Cos. Inc. plans to add more than 500 employees in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina as part of its annual retail store hiring initiative, the company said Friday.
The regional hiring goals are down from 750 in 2019.
Overall, the home-improvement company expects to add about 53,000 full-, part-time and seasonal workers this year.
That’s down from 67,400 in 2019, but up from 53,000 in 2018.
Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September. The jobs are scheduled to be posted online soon at www.jobs.lowes.com/spring-jobs for certain stores.
Lowe’s will conduct an open interviews hiring event at stores in the region from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 5. The retailer said some applicants could be hired at the event.
For more information about hiring events, go to www.jobs.lowes.com/events.
“Spring is the busiest season for home improvement projects and a great time to launch a new career at Lowe’s,” Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s executive vice president, human resources, said in a statement.
Seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders. All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe’s quarterly bonus program.
Lowe’s seasonal associates also benefit from competitive pay and a 10% employee discount. The company said that in 2019, about 50% of seasonal hires were hired to permanent jobs.
Full- and part-time positions will include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, customer service associates and merchandise service associates.
The company said that nearly 200 current store managers, or about 12% of its more than 1,700 stores, started as seasonal associates.
