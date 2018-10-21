WINSTON-SALEM — The business partners in the startup Loxx Boxx LLC say they have come up with a solution to help fight package theft.
The company has developed the Loxx Boxx package box that it describes as a “secure package attendant.”
The steel box has a proprietary digital locking system that is controlled by a mobile app aimed at making sure packages are safe from theft, weather and pets.
Brian Clark, the company’s chief operating officer, said “current home solutions either encourage the homeowner to grant delivery companies access into the home or simply take pictures of potential porch pirates. By placing Loxx Boxx at a secure location around the home and anchoring it in place, the homeowner can make sure their packages will remain safe until they get home.”
Clark, who lives in Winston-Salem, and his business partner, Kathy Sides of Lewisville, co-own the company. Sides also is the inventor of the Loxx Boxx product.
Jon Shumate of Arcadia has had an earlier version of Loxx Boxx for about three years and is looking forward to buying the latest app-controlled package box.
“I love it,” Shumate said. “I think it’s a great idea. The new ones are really nice.”
He said his family is always ordering online and tends to receive four to five packages a week.
“I realized that on any given day, we had at least $50 to $100 sitting on our doorstep for porch pirates to take,” Shumate said. “A Loxx Boxx just makes sense to protect our purchases and give us peace of mind that they are safe.”
The Loxx Boxx is being shown at several houses during the 2018 Fall Parade of Homes today, including a Reliant Homes LLC house at 2795 Spicewood Drive in Pfafftown.
Mike Ballsieper, a construction manager for Reliant Homes, said the Loxx Boxx is in keeping with the style of the house and is unobtrusive.
“I think it’s a great idea to secure packages on your front porch, especially with the upcoming holiday season,” Ballsieper said.
According to a 2017 study commissioned by InsuranceQuotes.com, an insurance quotes comparison website based in Austin, Texas, 25.9 million Americans have had a holiday package delivery stolen from a front porch or doorstep. That’s up from 23.5 million porch thefts reported in InsuranceQuotes’ 2015 study.
Mobile app
The app will be available in Apple and android app stores. Instructions also will come with the box.
Clark said the box’s features go beyond traditional digital locks.
The patented technology includes an audible alarm, internal temperature sensor, mobile notifications of activity, the ability to set multiple access codes and the use of tracking numbers as one-time codes.
Homeowners also can use the package box for grocery deliveries because it has an optional cooler liner for perishables.
“Whenever you order something to come to your home — for whatever that might be — you can save the tracking number into the app, and the last four digits of that tracking number will open that box one time for a delivery person,” Clark said.
He said he and Sides “started with the goal of protecting packages and have expanded the vision of the product to be much more of a full-service package attendant.”
He added, “We are trying to eliminate the need for the consumer to stop by a locker, drive by the store or be home at a specific time to receive a package.”
Clark said the company’s primary goal is to have carriers accept placement of a package in the Loxx Boxx as an equivalent to a “signature capture,” meaning the same as customers signing for a package.
“That feature alone could save carriers millions of dollars,” Clark said.
Loxx Boxx comes in three sizes and four colors in each size. Prices range from $279 to $489, depending on the size. Subscription services also are available, ranging from $8.99 per month for the smallest box to $14.99 for the largest one.
The steel fabrication and assembly of the product is done in Raleigh.
Clark said Loxx Boxx will be the first product introduced into the market that combines the app with a steel box.
“Others in the market have not been produced and only allow consumers to sign-up for future product releases,” he said. “There are other parcel boxes on the market but most use a ‘trap-door’ design that is similar to a traditional mailbox. This limits the size package that can be placed in those boxes.”
He said the secure delivery market is just starting to take off because there has not been an affordable and effective solution for home delivery.
“We believe that over the next five years, 10 to 20 percent of U.S. households will be in the market for a home-receiving solution,” Clark said. “With over 60 million households with incomes greater than $50,000, we believe the market is very attractive.”
The inventor
Sides got the idea for the Loxx Boxx in 2014.
At the time, her mother, who she describes as an avid online shopper, had a package stolen from the front steps of her home in Lewisville just before the holidays.
“Over dinner the following day, I mentioned it to my husband who leads the retail practice of a large, global retail consulting firm,” Sides said. “He knew that online growth was far outpacing traditional brick-and-mortar growth and encouraged me to design a solution, knowing that the only real growth in the industry was coming from online players.”
She said her initial iteration of the product was a Loxx Boxx with a manual, push button lock that was capable of handling only one delivery a day.
“Based on consumer feedback, we knew that a different locking solution was needed,” Sides said. “As digital locks came on the market about 18 months ago, we realized that a lock that could be controlled remotely was the key to creating a package attendant that could be a real game changer.”
She also said the rise of “online subscription services” such as Amazon Prime, Dollar Shave Club and Blue Apron proved that there was a market for Loxx Boxx.
“We have spent the last 18 months developing the functionality required to create a fully automated package attendant and designing an operating system that goes beyond the use of RFID (radio frequency identification) and other short-wave technologies,” Sides said.
Product roll-out
Loxx Boxx plans to roll-out its product in the Triad before the holidays, putting its first 250 units in the market by mid-November.
The product will be sold via the company’s website at www.loxxboxx.com starting in November.