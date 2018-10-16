HIGH POINT — “We missed a bullet.”
That is how Tim Mabe, the president and chief executive officer of the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, described Tropical Storm Michael’s effect on downtown, particularly when it roared through just before the opening of the High Point Market, the big, semiannual furniture event that began Saturday and ends today.
“To our knowledge, everything around market has been on since about 2:30 early last Friday morning,” Mabe said, referring to electric power.
Tom Conley, the chief executive officer for High Point Market, said the city got all of the buildings back up in 21/2 hours, just in time for the furniture market’s preview day Friday, which is typically a busy day.
“The market officially started on Saturday, but we did have buyers in here early and I haven’t had a chance to talk to them to see if they had any negative effects from that,” Conley said of the storm. “But for the official opening, we were up and running. Everybody had power. It was fine.”
Downtown High Point’s electrical grid is maintained by the city.
“The consensus with everybody I’ve talked to is they think the city of High Point did a really good job of getting the power back on,” Mabe said. “They obviously worked all night.”
It took longer to get power back at the new H.T. Hackney showroom building on South Wrenn Street. The 26,000-square-foot showroom that features such brands as Holland House is on an electrical circuit maintained by Duke Energy. There was some concern Friday afternoon about whether or not power would be restored to the building by the market’s opening Saturday.
“There was nowhere for them to go,” Conley said. “That was a brand new building for them. They’d been working on it for the past couple of months. It was their grand opening. They were really sweating it.”
Conley said the Holland House showroom did get power about 5 p.m., just in time for a kick-off reception.
Conley said the market was expecting around 75,000 visitors.
“Friday felt obviously slow because of the hurricane on Thursday,” Conley said.
The number of attendees may be lower than the registration numbers because many visitors planned to stay outside of High Point in such places as Greensboro and Raleigh, which did have long-term power outages.
Conley said he knows some buyers arrived later than expected because of the storm. He said he doesn’t have the total number of visitors yet.
“I think at the end of market we’ll look back and say the patterns were different and the patterns were different because of the weather. But I’m pretty confident we’ll have another great market,” Conley said.