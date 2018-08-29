GREENSBORO — Publix Super Markets Inc. will build a regional distribution center here that could employ 1,000 people.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the first stage of the project Wednesday at an annual luncheon sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Publix says this phase will cost up to $300 million and create up to 1,000 jobs.
Local officials still believe the final amount for the project will be $400 million over five years.
The center will go on land that is currently owned or controlled by Greensboro developer Roy Carroll.
The 1.8 million-square-foot center will be one of the largest distribution centers in the Piedmont Triad and will sit on approximately 350 acres near the intersection of Birch Creek Road and U.S. 70 in eastern Greensboro.
The Greensboro City Council and Guilford County Commissioners earlier this year passed incentives worth up to $37 million, the largest package ever offered for a Greensboro project.