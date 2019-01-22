CHARLOTTE — International Textile Group, the parent of Cone Denim, has rebranded as Elevate Textiles.
Elevate is also the parent of American & Efird, Burlington, Gütermann and Safety Components.
Elevate Textiles was born out of the integration of American & Efird and ITG last year under Platinum Equity, which acquired ITG in 2016 and A&E in 2018, the company said in a news release.
Elevate will be headquartered in Charlotte, but will keep offices in Greensboro and Mount Holly as divisional headquarters for Cone Denim and A&E, respectively.
The company said it serves 25,000 customers in more than 100 countries and has 37 facilities and over 15,000 employees.