GREENSBORO — Chris Johnson admits he’s not much of an outdoors man. He doesn’t hike, hunt or fish — although he does like to race his outboard hydroplane boat.
But he loves maps.
“I have a degree in history. When you study history, you study maps all the time,” Johnson said.
The 57-year old Greensboro native took a different career path as a computer assisted drafter working for machine and fabrication companies. Still, he never lost sight of a desire to open a shop where he could share his love of maps with others. Late last year he opened the Triad’s only map store — Pathfinders.
“I felt like it was something I enjoyed doing and my hometown could probably use one,” Johnson said.
A store offering physical maps might seem like an anomaly in a digital age when GPS and voice-assisted navigation is within reach of nearly every traveler.
Johnson begs to differ.
“I discovered there’s a lot of people who love maps,” he said.
He said most people want maps for display, with the lake art maps his store’s “flagship” item.
The 3D laser-cut wood maps of North Carolina lakes and waterways feature shoreline topography and recessed lake depths.
“People really take to them,” he said, particularly those with lakefront property on Piedmont lakes like Badin and High Rock.
He gets the maps from a company that custom cuts each one. Johnson said one customer requested a 3D map of a section of the Neuse River around the fishing village of Oriental.
Framed lake maps run around $200, but can cost more for larger bodies of water. They can also be turned into serving trays, notebooks and clocks.
Other customers are looking for poster-size classic wall maps of specific countries, like England, or of the world. A wallpaper mural map of the world produced by National Geographic measures a whopping 9 feet by 6 1/2 feet.
There are also raised relief maps featuring 3D bumps and indentations of the world’s heights and ocean depths.
Raised relief maps of sections of mountain ranges, like the kind you might see in a display case in a visitor center at a national park, are also popular. Johnson hung a group of those in his store to display the Appalachian mountain range as it runs through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
The “Earth at Night” wall map gives a scope of the developed nations of the world through city lights seen from space. A map of the Holy Land is another popular choice.
Johnson said a guy walked into the shop one day, looked around and exclaimed with glee, “Globes!”
Yes, Johnson has those too.
Johnson said a map has its advantages in allowing detail, but a globe gives a truer picture of the relationship of countries to each other, particularly around the poles.
“Look at the distance between Greenland and Russia,” Johnson said as he traced his finger across a map. “It seems like a long ways, but you look at it on a globe and it’s not as far. You can only see it on a sphere.”
Globes are also fun to spin, as kids quickly realize when coming into the shop.
Pathfinders stocks globes from a traditional 12-inch desk version to a 16-inch antique-style globe in a floor stand.
Johnson hung one globe, lit from within, from the shop’s ceiling. It can be seen from the street suspended in the shop’s after-hours darkness.
The shop offers business maps, maps for kids, educational maps and atlases.
There are also topographic trail maps and compasses, pedometers and pocket guides for true pathfinders.
The old-school road maps are becoming extinct, though Johnson can probably get his hands on one if a customer is in need.
“Everybody has different interests of different types of maps,” he said.
Johnson operates the store part-time. Hours vary, but it is generally open Wednesday and Thursday evenings and Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings, unless Johnson is at a retail show like this weekend’s Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Pathfinders is in the old DMV tag office at Guilford Station shopping center on West Market Street.
You can ask Siri or Alexa for directions. Or, you can find it the old-fashioned way — with a map.