Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. is adding to the food-industry buying spree of parent company JAB Holdings Inc. with plans to buy a majority stake in Philadelphia’s Insomnia Cookies.
Neither the transaction price nor the ownership stake was disclosed by the companies.
Insomnia, known for its late-night cookie delivery services, has 135 stores nationwide, typically near college campuses. Among its eight stores in North Carolina are locations in Boone and Greensboro.
The typical store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. weekdays and noon to 3 a.m. on weekends. Delivery times typically take between 30 and 45 minutes.
Krispy Kreme has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries.
Insomnia was founded in 2003 by a college student, Seth Berkowitz, who continues to run the company. It has expanded its menu to include brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream and milk.
Krispy Kreme declined to say whether it would add Insomnia cookies and other products at its retail shops.
The companies said Insomnia will continue to operate as an independent, standalone company once the deal closes in the fourth quarter.
Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme’s chief executive, said Insomnia’s growth spurt and innovative delivery experience were attractive in its acquisition decision.
“While our companies will continue to operate independently, these two great brands can learn a great deal from each other as we each continue to expand and grow,” he said.
Berkowitz said that “my team and I are confident that this shared vision makes Krispy Kreme the ideal partner to support Insomnia through our next phase of growth.”
John Stanton, a professor of food marketing at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, said he doesn’t believe the combination would affect Krispy Kreme’s brand, nor create much incremental revenue if the niche Insomnia products are sold in Krispy Kreme shops.
“Krispy Kreme has lost some of its allure as it opened stores everywhere,” Stanton said. “It is just a good alternative to Dunkin’ Donuts and others.
“I don’t expect consumers to come to Krispy Kreme for the cookies. My opinion is they will go to the store for a treat and instead of a glazed doughnut, they might buy a cookie.”
Krispy Kreme has been owned by an affiliate of JAB since being sold for $1.35 billion in July 2016.
JAB’s other noteworthy food-industry purchases include buying global sandwich and salad restaurant chain Pret A Manger in May for an undisclosed price; JAB subsidiary Keurig Green Mountain Inc. spending $18.7 billion to buy Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. in March to form Keurig Dr Pepper; and JAB spending $7.5 billion to purchase Panera Bread.
Other companies that JAB has a controlling interest in are: global coffee manufacturer Jacobs Douwe Egberts; Peet’s Coffee & Tea; Caribou Coffee Co.; Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc., and Espresso House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia.
The access to home-delivery expertise may prove to be more pivotal to Krispy Kreme than the Insomnia revenue source, said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.
“Home delivery is one of the most important capabilities and consumer-benefits retail food and grocery is striving for today,” Beahm said.
“Learning from and leveraging this key reason-for-being in Insomnia Cookies’ success makes a lot of sense given where the retail food industry is headed today.”
Although Beahm does not expect Krispy Kreme to sell cookies under its brand, “it has shown its willingness to put its name and logo on other product categories, including coffee, pies and ice cream.”
“Even in those cases, however, it still leaves the doughnut category descriptor well integrated into the Krispy Kreme chevron.”