Jarrell Tomlinson is on an employment walkabout, trying to be patient in his pursuit of the right fit between his skills and the available jobs.
But as the Winston-Salem resident went around handing off resumes and shaking officials’ hands at a community job fair last week, Tomlinson said he could feel his frustration level rising ever so slightly.
“It’s probably at a 4 on a scale of 1 to 10 right now,” Tomlinson said at the event sponsored by the Winston-Salem Journal and held in Bridger Field House at BB&T Field.
“I believe I have made progress making contacts with several employers,” Tomlinson said. “But I’ve been looking to get my foot in the door for more than three years, and I am weary of being underemployed.”
In the Triad, the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area posted a 4.4 percent unemployment rate in July. The Winston-Salem MSA’s unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent. Both were down slightly from the month before, according to federal data posted at FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
The labor force data, however, does not distinguish how many workers are full-time, temporary or part-time, or how many jobs people are working.
A rate compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — the U6 index — includes those categories. The U6 index rate for North Carolina was 7.9 percent as of June 30, compared with 7.5 percent nationally.
Of Tomlinson’s resume submissions, 75 percent have been online and 25 percent in person, such as at job fairs.
Tomlinson said Epes Logistics had an internship program that interested him, and he was optimistic about a business analyst position at Truliant Federal Credit Union and an opening with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m willing to take entry-level administrative jobs and trying to find those that fit my skill level,” Tomlinson said. “I just want the chance to prove myself.”
Donna Smith of Westfield is dipping her toes back into the job market after a year of helping to nurse her father back to health.
Smith was able to dedicate her time to her father after being let go from her job after 10 years in quality control at the Tobaccoville plant of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
Smith said she is interested in work in customer service, quality control, information technology and programming.
Her initial job search has been “very discouraging” given the anonymous online application systems favored by many employers.
“One company evidently forwarded my information to a group that tried to sign me up for college classes,” Smith said.
“It’s become so impersonal. That’s why I am here, to try the old-school approach of putting the face to the name on the resume,” which is why she made a beeline to the National General Holdings Corp. booth.
National General was at the job fair as part of commencing the process of adding 626 full-time jobs over a five-year period, starting with up to 50 customer-service positions.
The company, which specializes in underwriting auto insurance, committed Sept. 6 to an expansion in Winston-Salem that includes a $12.3 million capital investment near its 5630 University Parkway operational hub.
Smith submitted an online application to the insurer shortly after learning about its hiring plans.
“I’ve been living off savings for so long I need a job before it all runs out,” Smith said.
Kaitlyn Broome, of Asheboro, said she’s had little success in finding a sustainable job more than two years after graduating from Randolph Community College with an associate degree in graphic design.
Broome viewed attending the job fair in part as expanding her options, as well as feeling out what a one-hour, one-way commute would be like.
“There are just very few good jobs in Asheboro,” Broome said. “Graphic design is a good skill to have, but it’s just so hard to break in to.
“Some of the companies I interviewed with want more experience than I have, but they are not willing to train and provide them. A company I worked for wanted me to do everything, including things I have not been trained for.”
Broome said an entry-level job would be fine with her if she has access to skill development and promotion opportunities.
“I’m just hoping that my next job will be the launching point for a sustainable job for years,” she said.
Keith Nance, of Greensboro, attended the job fair in hopes of landing a sales and marketing position.
Nance acknowledged his options are limited, in part because of being in his 50s.
But he’s hopeful that there’s a company who will value his experience and skills over a younger person they can hire for a lower salary.
“I know, like many of my friends, that I fit in the overqualified and overexperienced bracket for some employers,” Nance said. “That’s why I’m being selective with my interviewing because it has to make sense from a fit perspective to move forward.”
He said he spoke with officials at Deere-Hitachi, PepsiCo, Liberty Hardware, MasterBrand, Siemens and National General.
“I know young people may have more years to give to the employer, but at the rate they tend to turn over in jobs, I offer, by contrast, stability and the need to spend less training dollars,” Nance said.
“Being an older job applicant in this economy still remains a humble experience.”