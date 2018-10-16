GREENSBORO — It took some last-minute dealing, but the developers of part of a historic Greensboro property got the rezoning they came for Tuesday at a meeting of the city's Zoning Commission.
The panel approved a proposal to build 130 senior-living apartments on one tract of the property once occupied by Pilot Life Insurance at the corner of High Point and Alamance roads.
Cameron General Contractors, which owns the Resort Lifestyle Communities company, wants to build an independent-living community in a three-story building. The company expects 145 to 165 people to live there.
Cameron asked for changes in an earlier plan that would have limited the building to two stories.
Seven residents of the nearby Sedgefield community spoke against the change, saying that the size of the building and its close orientation to High Point Road would create an imposing increase in urban development.
Their key concern: If Cameron ultimately decides not to build its community, another developer or Cameron could build any kind of apartments on the site.
But Bob Lewis, a senior executive of the Lincoln, Nebraska company, told the commission he wouldn’t object to a condition that limits the development to a senior-living community for people 55 and older. That means by law the property would remain designated for senior living regardless of the developer.
After a 20-minute break to work out the language, the commission reconvened to accept several conditions that included the senior-living requirement.
Board Chairman Eugene E. Lester III said the stately Pilot Life building, which his nearly 100 years old, “is a historic property that’s in the psychology of Greensboro. It’s in our historic DNA. I commend the developer and the community for meeting here tonight.”
After a brief discussion, the commission voted 8-0 to approve the project.
The Pilot Life property, which was built in the 1920s, has been a major landmark in the Sedgefield community. The company, which once employed hundreds, built the grand campus as a business showplace on the outskirts of the city.
Kisco Senior Living bought the building and 131.4 acres in 2008 and after waiting through a major recession, decided to create a Planned Unit Development rezoning proposal for the property.
In 2015, the land was rezoned for a six-tract development with a variety of uses including commercial and residential.
The commission was asked Tuesday to change one small portion of that plan to allow for the three-story building with more apartments than called for in the earlier plan.
Before the vote, Brett Hammonds, an engineering consultant for Cameron, said the company met with nearby residents twice in late September.
The company asked to increase the number of residential units it plans on the fourth tract from a maximum of 93 in a two-story building to up to 130 units with a maximum building height of three stories.
A neighborhood group from the Sedgefield community wrote in an online petition to the zoning board that it is concerned about the increased size of the project will not fit the single-family character of their development.
"The request to increase the height allowance, as well as, number of units is not in line with what was promised in order to obtain the PUD rezoning in 2015," the group wrote in the letter. "Additionally, the development of this first tract will set the tone for the development of all future tracts on this property."