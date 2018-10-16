DANVILLE, Va. — BGF Industries, a manufacturer of technical fiber materials, announced Tuesday it will invest $7 million to relocate its corporate headquarters and research and development operations from Greensboro, North Carolina, to the Cyber Park in Danville.
The company manufacturer for markets including aerospace, marine, automotive, electrical and construction industries, according to its websites.
Operating as Burlington Glass Fabrics, BGF Industries was the first weaver of fiberglass textiles in 1941 and became a subsidiary of the Porcher Groupe of Badinières, France in 1988, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The company has manufacturing facilities in Virginia and South Carolina with a total of 800 employees.