LLFlex bringing 46 jobs to High Point

Officials announce LLFlex is bringing 46 jobs to High Point. Pictured are, from left, N.C. Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Liz Crabill, LLFlex CEO Victor Dixon, High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, and High Point EDC President Loren Hill.

 Courtesy of High Point Economic Development Corp.

HIGH POINT — Kentucky-based LLFlex will invest $7.6 million in a new building here and add 46 jobs, officials announced Tuesday.

Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., LLFlex has created custom packaging and lamination solutions for the construction, tobacco and wire and cable industries for more than 90 years, the governor's office said Tuesday in a news release announcing the investment.

The average annual salary could reach $58,021, although it will vary based on position, according to the release. Guilford County's average annual salary is $47,955. Jobs include production workers, maintenance staff, team leaders and managers.

LLFlex will open in a new building in the Gallimore Industrial Center, 738 Gallimore Dairy Road, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.

The company received both local and state incentives to locate in High Point.

The High Point City Council in November authorized up to $45,000 in performance-based incentives, to be paid in installments.

The project also received a $90,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund, which provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs, according to the state release. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met. 

