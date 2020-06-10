GREENSBORO — Just after Gov. Roy Cooper issued in March the stay-at-home order for North Carolina, Lime pulled its electric scooters off the streets of Greensboro because riders were unlikely to be going anywhere.
Now, as the governor eases restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, Lime, a San Francisco-based company, plans to put 100 scooters downtown and west of downtown on Friday.
"We think there's going to be great demand and Greensboro is going to be stronger than ever," said Todd O'Boyle, the company's director of government relations.
He said the company removed its scooters in response to COVID-19 but now that restaurants and retail are slowly reopening, his company believes riders have a different attitude toward scooters and "micromobility" as the company calls its form of transportation.
"People are coming out more," O'Boyle said, "but they're not sure about hopping on a GTA bus and not sure about taking an Uber."
A scooter, rented by the minute, "is a sustainable option and socially distant as well," he said.
Riders typically have to spot the scooters, which are placed at various locations downtown, and use an app to activate them for a dollar. Then riders pay a small fee, a few cents per minute, to ride wherever they want to go. That fee varies, O'Boyle said, due to a variety of factors.
O'Boyle said the scooters will appear on the streets on Friday morning and, depending on demand, the company will add more as needed.
In the new era of coronavirus, Lime will sanitize its scooters every night or every time one of the company's employees touches one. O'Boyle stresses that the Centers for Disease Control said recently that COVID-19 is less likely to be transmitted on surfaces and more likely to be transmitted person-to-person.
Lime has a relatively long history with Greensboro, beginning a bike-share program around the city in 2017 before scooters became popular. The company realized later that scooters were its moneymakers for people looking to go a short distance on a convenient vehicle.
Scooter companies must get a permit to operate from the city of Greensboro. They pay a $500 permit fee and $50 per scooter to operate.
The city has a long list of rules for scooter operators that require the scooters to be properly parked, reporting usage and crash data and renting to users 18 and older.
Rules for riders include staying off sidewalks and greenways, riding only on streets with speed limits below 35 mph, leaving space for pedestrians when parking on sidewalks and obeying all traffic laws.
In late summer of 2019 the city reported scooter ridership for the first eight months of its permit program with statistics provided by Lime.
Greensboro said Lime had between 200 and 250 scooters operating. Riders took an average of 371 trips a day of a duration of about 13 minutes.
Riders used scooters mostly in downtown and in the UNCG area, the city reported and the spring and summer months, with warm weather, were busiest.
Chris Spencer, the city's transportation engineering manager, said Lime will operate under the same pilot program City Council enacted in November, 2018 and that his department is working to further refine the program but that work isn't finished yet.
Lime says it operates worldwide and has provided more than 130 million miles of trips in more than 100 cities.
